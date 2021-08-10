Cancel
New York City, NY

Gov. Andrew Coumo resigns in wake of sexual harassment allegations

By Online Editor
The Trussville Tribune
by Scott Buttram, publisher

NEW YORK — Embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced via a televised address on Tuesday that he will resign from office. The resignation becomes effective in 14 days. He is currently in his third term as governor.

Coumo’s resignation comes following a state Attorney General investigation that found 11 women who accused the governor of sexual harassment, and in some cases sexual assault, to be credible.

In his speech, Coumo again referred to the investigation as “politically motivated” despite he and AG Letitia James both being Democrats.

The governor said remaining in office following the release of the report would lead to months of turmoil and he did not want to be the cause. “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said.

Coumo was hailed as an alternative presidential candidate to President Joe Biden by many Democrats leading up to the election, citing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But detractors said Coumo’s policy likely led to thousands of deaths of elderly people in nursing homes, a claim later supported by investigation.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, will become New York’s first female to hold the office and will be the state’s 57th governor.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
