NBC’s Ratings for Tokyo Games Were an All-Time Low for Summer Olympics

By Evan Bleier, @itishowitis
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
With a recent poll suggesting that U.S. adults were less interested in and watched less of the competition from Tokyo than they even anticipated, it really shouldn’t be a shock NBC’s ratings for the Summer Games were low. What is surprising, especially considering how well Americans (particularly the women of...

NFLmediaite.com

The Real Reasons Why NBC’s Olympic Ratings Are a Disaster, and Why It Matters

Japan’s Olympic Games still have a week to go, but from a television ratings perspective we already know that they are a relative disaster for the NBC network. So far, ratings are down about 40% from the previous summer games in 2016, and have lost more than half of the audience from the 2012 games in London.
NFLUS News and World Report

NBC's Tirico Reflects on Tokyo Games, Looks Ahead to Beijing

Like many, Mike Tirico had some doubts about whether the Tokyo Games would go on. Like many, Mike Tirico had some doubts about whether the Tokyo Games would go on. But once he landed in Japan last month to continue preparations as the host of NBC's primetime coverage, those concerns subsided.
JobsBrunswick News

NBC's Olympics monopoly is hurting the Games

This is the first time I can remember an Olympic Games with so little media conversation around it. With the exception of the Simone Biles incident, people seem less inclined to pay attention. Advertisers are fretting as well that attention has declined and viewership is down. One of the natures...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Summer Olympics coverage has been a worldwide effort, from Tokyo to London to Connecticut

The pandemic upended how NBC produces televises the Olympics. Instead of deploying a full crew in Tokyo, NBC Sports shifted its production across facilities around the world. “This is the first year where our footprint here has eclipsed our footprint in-country,” says NBC Sports vice president of engineering Tim Canary, who's been working out of NBC's facility in Stamford, Connecticut. The International Broadcast Center in Tokyo and NBC Sports’ Stamford headquarters were the main hubs, but NBC has also used NBC headquarters in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza, CNBC’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Telemundo’s facility in Miami, as well as Comcast-owned Sky in London. In fact, all of NBC's indoor volleyball coverage originates in London. The lack of friends and family in Tokyo has also led NBC Sports to deploy a “Friends and Family” strategy of trying to bring the celebrations that are happening in homes and hometowns around the country to viewers at home, such as the viral video of Olympic swimmer Lydia Jacoby's friends and family's reaction in Alaska to her surprise gold win. “We’ve been working on this for months, even before the news was announced that international fans would not be allowed to travel to Tokyo,” said NBC Olympics primetime producer Rob Hyland. “It’s a pretty elaborate plan… It has its own production wing, and the umbrella continues to get bigger and bigger.” Meanwhile, NBC Sports set up a production facility in the ballroom of the downtown Marriott Hotel in Stamford to keep "shot pickers" -- the employees who find Olympic highlights -- socially distant from each other. “We have replay people at home, we have graphics people here for Sunday Night Football. That was not possible in the past,” says Canary. “A lot of things that we could do, that maybe shows were resistant to do, we had to do during COVID, because we couldn’t put people in trucks, we couldn’t put them in the field.”
SportsDeadline

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Hits New Low On NBC

UPDATED, 3:52 PM: NBC’s Tokyo Olympics primetime coverage netted around 10.5 million linear viewers on Friday, the smallest audience of the games for the network so far. Over the same night of the Rio Olympics, NBC’s primetime viewership was down 56%. NBC claimed 15.2 million total audience delivery for Friday...
EntertainmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Why the Tokyo Games didn’t deliver a ratings win for NBC

If streaming were an Olympic event, NBC would have walked away with the gold. Through the first 14 days of the Tokyo Games, NBC said viewers streamed 3.5 billion minutes of Olympic content over the company’s streaming platforms — including its nascent Peacock service — already exceeding the number achieved at the 2016 Games in Rio with four nights to go.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics Coverage Plunges To Second Lowest-Rated Night – Talesbuzz

NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics saw its second lowest-rated night on Wednesday, bringing in a total of 11.0 million viewers and an average rating of 2.4 in the 18-49 demo, per overnight numbers. Wednesday, which saw a six tenths drop in ratings and a 24% dip in viewer from Tuesday, remains only slightly above lowest-rated and least-watched night thus far Saturday, July 31 (2.3, 10.7M).
Sportschatsports.com

A look at all the world records that were broken at the Tokyo Olympics.

TOKYO — World records are bound to fall at every Olympics, when the world’s greatest athletes compete on one stage and are pushed further and faster by advances in technology. Yet many also wondered whether swampy conditions in and around Tokyo — and the impact of a year’s delay — would hinder the expected monumental performances.
TV & Videostrust.org

NBC says Tokyo Olympics TV ratings slide to 15 mln, streaming sets record

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The primetime U.S. television audience for the Tokyo Olympics dropped sharply from recent years to 15.1 million people on average, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Monday, but streaming viewership hit a record. Viewers streamed nearly 6 billion minutes of Olympics programming across NBC's digital...
EntertainmentNewsTimes

Beyond the ratings, NBC's Olympics telecast showed video's future

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) NBC’s Olympic Games programming from Tokyo has proved a historic success. Perhaps you’ve heard otherwise. Much reporting focused upon the decline in traditional Olympic TV ratings. On Twitter, Washington Post media reporter...
NFLPosted by
Sportico

NBC Claims Profit on Lowest-Rated Olympics, But Streaming’s No Cure-All

NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games averaged 15.5 million viewers per night across all linear TV and digital platforms, making it the least-watched Olympics in the modern Nielsen era. And while the spectator-free event still managed to put up numbers that dwarfed pretty much everything else on the dial this side of the NFL, the weaker-than-expected deliveries suggest that streaming isn’t clawing back a huge chunk of the vanishing TV impressions. The losses on the TV side of the ledger were more severe than anyone may have expected heading into the Summer Games, which were delayed a full...
MusicAlternative Press

All Time Low’s Sad Summer Fest show to be livestreamed Aug. 7 by Veeps

After a year of postponement due to lockdown, All Time Low have begun their highly-anticipated performances as part of Sad Summer Fest. During the festival, the group will play alongside the Story So Far, the Maine, Movements, Grayscale and Destroy Boys. Now, fans will have a chance to view the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Front Office Sports

NBC's Lowest Olympic Ratings Ever

The Tokyo Olympics was a win for the U.S., which brought home the most gold medals and overall hardware during the 17-day competition. NBC, however, was not on the podium. The network saw its lowest ratings ever for the Summer Games since acquiring broadcasting rights in 1988, bringing in an average of 15.5 million prime-time viewers — a 42% decrease from the 26.7 million viewers during the 2016 Rio Games, and an even bigger fall from the 31.1 million who watched the 2012 London Games.

