Button City Review (PS5) – Cute as a Button!

Button City is a low-poly narrative adventure game where you follow the adventures of Fennel and his new friends to save the local arcade! Lets get into it. You play as Fennel, an adorable fox who has just moved into town. Fennel drops by the local arcade ‘ Button City’ to be pulled into the middle of an arcade battle. (AHA, I bet you thought that was what the town was called? You would be wrong my friends!) The Tuff Fluffs and the Fluff Squad are head to head in a tournament. Obviously trying to win first place for a chance at the Shiny Golden Gobabot Trophy. Luckily for you, there is a spot on the Fluff Squad, so here you are Day 1, making friends and trying to win the prize.