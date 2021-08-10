Cancel
Baker steps down at Cardinal Mooney

By Dana Balash
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinal Mooney is in the market for a new head girl's basketball coach. Jason Baker is joining the Grove City College women's program as an assistant coach. He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

