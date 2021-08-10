Aggressive, Venomous Snake On The Loose In A Grand Prairie Neighborhood

I do believe just about every dog loves to go for rides in the car, but there are just some that enjoy it more than others and Maggie is one of those dogs!. Maggie is an all around wonderful dog. Gayle Helms of Pets Fur People says she enjoys children, other dogs and even cats. That's a plus, if you've got cats in the house already. Maggie is around six years old and weighs about fifty pounds. In addition to being house trained already, Maggie knows some basic commands, she's a smart girl. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and she's has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Maggie will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.