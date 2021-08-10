Sodexo adds robot delivery to more college campuses
Sodexo is bringing robot delivery to four more colleges as campuses ramp up for the coming school year. New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University in California and Gonzaga University in Washington will each be getting a fleet of deliverers through a partnership with robotics company Kiwibot, while Starship Technologies is providing the robots for Sodexo’s dining program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.www.foodservicedirector.com
