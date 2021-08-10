Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sodexo adds robot delivery to more college campuses

By FSD Staff
foodservicedirector.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSodexo is bringing robot delivery to four more colleges as campuses ramp up for the coming school year. New Mexico State University, Loyola Marymount University in California and Gonzaga University in Washington will each be getting a fleet of deliverers through a partnership with robotics company Kiwibot, while Starship Technologies is providing the robots for Sodexo’s dining program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

www.foodservicedirector.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Autonomous Robot#The Robots#Gonzaga University#Starship Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
CollegesPosted by
Axios

Colleges crack down on unvaccinated students as campuses reopen

Colleges and universities are welcoming students to campus against the backdrop of a nationwide surge of coronavirus cases largely driven by the Delta variant — posing questions about how best to reopen campuses safely. Driving the news: Some schools are turning to disciplinary actions — through fees or, in one...
Educationerau.edu

Embry-Riddle to Become First Florida College to Offer Environmentally Friendly Robotic Delivery Service

When students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University order food on campus this semester, their deliveries will arrive by an unexpected source – a robot. Starship Technologies rolled out its robot food delivery service today on Embry Riddle’s Daytona Beach Campus, making it the first university in Florida to offer automated delivery robot service to its students. On-demand, zero-emission deliveries will now be part of the dining options offered by food service provider Sodexo, providing a greener way for Eagles to score quick meals.
Daytona Beach, FLretailtechinnovationhub.com

Starship Technologies adds more universities to robot delivery service

Starship Technologies is to begin an autonomous delivery service on four additional US college campuses: University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), University of Kentucky (UK), University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, FL campus. All of these universities are the first in their respective states to offer...
Technologyprogressivegrocer.com

3 Universities Rolling Out Robot Food Delivery

In yet another example of how robot food delivery is gaining traction in the United States, Kiwibot, a robotic last-mile delivery company, has teamed with foodservice and facilities management company Sodexo North America to begin offering the service at three university campuses this month: New Mexico State University; Loyola Marymount University, in California; and Gonzaga University, in Washington state.
TechnologyZDNet

Robots head to college in fall

If you (or a family member) is heading to college this fall, you should brace for something unexpected. Robots are coming to college campuses and often to dorm rooms as on-campus delivery takes off. A leader in the space has been Starship Technologies, which is adding four additional college campuses...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

College Campuses Prepare with New COVID Guidelines

DULUTH, Minn.- Students from University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior College will be back on campus for in-person classes at the end of the month. But with recent COVID spikes, both schools are requiring masks. LSC is helping social distance by spacing out students. It has been a while...
Denver, COcpr.org

These Colorado Colleges Are Bringing Back Campus Mask Requirements

After dropping mask mandates earlier this summer and planning for a more normal fall semester, some Colorado universities are bringing them back after the CDC updated guidance for vaccinated people. The new recommendations strongly encourage that people — including the vaccinated — in areas with substantial or high community transmission...
Collegestheexaminernews.com

Five Campus Essentials for College-Bound Students

College bound this fall? Let this round-up be your guide for a smooth start to the fall semester. 1. Easy reading. Eliminate the need for lugging heavy textbooks between the dorm, the classroom and the library by opting for an eReader. Look for a model offering a large display, tons of storage and a long battery life. Prefer to get studying done on the quad? Be sure to prioritize a glare-free screen.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Robots ready for more: BG businesses using Starship delivery

Starship robots did their first delivery for Biggby Coffee on Monday, as one of the eight Bowling Green off-campus businesses that are part of a new pilot program. The little white six-wheeled autonomous robots have been parking on the East Wooster sidewalk, in front of Pita Pit for about three weeks, as the new program advances.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Grubhub and Ohio State partner for new robot food delivery service

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University students will be joined by food-delivery robots this semester. It’s a project sophomore Abbie Silone is excited to be a part of. “They're smart. We’re constantly working on them every day,” said Silone. Silone is a computer and information science major working with OSU’s...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Ohio State University launches autonomous delivery robots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s the future of food delivery. New on the Ohio State University campus are autonomous food delivery robots. The Rovers are built by Yandex and the food delivery service is done through a partnership with Grubhub. To launch, there will be 50 Rovers on campus. Rovers...
Marshall, TXKTBS

Wiley College experiences outbreak of COVID-19 on campus

MARSHALL, Texas - Wiley College, which began their school year at the start of August, has been on campus-wide quarantine and lock down since Aug. 11 due to COVID-19 cases on campus. According to a Wiley College professor’s social media post warning community members to stay off campus, the college...
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Rovers offer autonomous food delivery to Ohio State campus

If you’re hungry, these are the droids you’re looking for. The Ohio State University is rolling out a new autonomous food delivery service that will allow students, faculty and staff to order and receive food from campus cafes and restaurants. When the program goes live next week, more than 50 picnic-cooler-sized rovers will roll across campus to deliver food and drinks to the community.
EngineeringRaspberry Pi

More Than Robots

*Team S.P.A.R.K.S. were delighted to win a Judges’ Award for Enthusiastic Newcomer in Duxford in 2020 *. Huzaifah Zainon discusses her school’s motivation for joining a global challenge for students aged 12–18; more than just a robotics competition, it equips pupils with soft skills such as motivation and resilience. The...
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Sierra College Fall 2021 Semester Begins with More Classes In-Person, Athletics on the Field, and Open Campuses

ROCKLIN, Calif. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. Fall 2021 semester instruction at Sierra College begins on August 23, 2021, with more than 500 classes being offered in-person, safety protocols reflecting statewide guidance, and an open campus with more student activities and services. Registration is still open at http://www.SierraCollege.edu. “This semester is...
Collegessanantoniopost.com

Narasaraopeta Engineering College campus placements

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pandemic has shattered many industries across the globe but not much wrt providing campus placements atAs per their placement team, the pandemic has minimal impact on campus placements, in fact this unprecedented season piled up their placed students' numbers in their cart. The...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Resource gaps on Indiana college campuses

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana public colleges and universities provide a variety of resources for students facing housing and food insecurity like food pantries, emergency funds and on-campus housing during breaks, according to results from the Housing Instability and Food Insecurity report released today by Foster Success. Earlier this year, Foster Success...
Educationbloomberglaw.com

Colleges in Undervaccinated Areas Sweat a Return to Campus

A summer surge in Covid-19 cases is complicating return-to-campus plans for U.S. colleges, particularly for schools in undervaccinated areas or where state laws bar them from implementing key mitigation measures. All schools face a delicate task in updating pandemic-related protocols amid the spread of the delta variant. The young people...
Pensacola, FLwuwf.org

COVID On Campus: Pensacola State College

In part two of “COVID on Campus,” our look at local colleges’ pandemic preparation for the upcoming academic year, we visited with Dr. Ed Meadows, president of Pensacola State College. Even before the fall semester, the plan was changed. In light of the surge in Delta variant cases, President Ed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy