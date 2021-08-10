Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Flores to leave World Tour

carvemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePipe Master, backhand barrel beast and out standing competitor Jeremy Flores is to leave the WSL. So many good things to say about this kid, but not enough time. We’ll just let the video do the talking.. Watching him get chaired up the beach at Hoss was all time. Good...

www.carvemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Tour#Instagram A#Wsl#Quiksilver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Trollfoot World Tour 2021 Rolls On!

As much as we've prided ourselves on how we've been covering every aspect of the record-setting 15th season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito-starrer It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but if we're really being honest with ourselves? It's been a while since we last checked in on TrollFoot (some go with "Troll Foot"), Danny DeVito's love affair with the folks on social media that he expresses by sharing images of his foot (aka "TrollFoot")- and for a little over a decade, the love's been returned ten-fold. We've seen the pair everywhere from Germany and NYC to SDCC and an NBA game, even hanging out with a "squirrely" friend. But that was nearly three months ago, so how's Devit and "The Foot" holding up? Not too shabby, actually.
Photographycarvemag.com

THE 2021 CARVE SURF PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

We are extremely proud of our British, Irish surfers and photographers here at Carve. They capture once in a lifetime moments of offshore perfection, groomed lines and those priceless moments of stoke that enrich our lives. In honour of this we are running the fourth Carve Surf Photo Competition. The...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

ATP World Tour Rogers Cup Results

TORONTO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-0, ret.
Sportscarvemag.com

First Boardmasters champs crowned!

Highlights from the Mystic Junior OPEN where this afternoon, winners Alys Barton and Stanley Norman took to the podium to be crown. An absolute rammed Fistral beach provided an amazing atmosphere for the juniors to show what they have. Alys Barton took him the Junior womens. Britis Open Champ Stan...
TravelBBC

World Snooker Tour: Turkish Masters postponed until March 2022

The new Turkish Masters world ranking event has been postponed until March 2022. The tournament was due to run from 27 September to 3 October in Antalya. The decision comes as Turkey continues to battle deadly wildfires and remains on the UK government's red list for travel. World Snooker Tour...
Lafayette, LAKLFY.com

Lafayette Little League leaves for World Series

LAFAYETTE, LA – This is the third time in the 50 year history of Lafayette Little League that a team has made it to the World Series. The last time was back in 2011, and before that in 2005. The players and coaches from Lafayette Little League boarded a bus...
Sportscarvemag.com

Solid swell hits Boardmasters

A solid swell rolled into Fistral Friday 13th, proving interesting conditions for the longboarder and open. High lights and gallery here.
Swimming & Surfingmorningbrew.com

Icebreakers with...Olympic Champion Surfer Carissa Moore

In Tokyo, Hawaii native Carissa Moore won the gold medal for the US in surfing’s first ever Olympics. Not satisfied with that hardware, Carissa is currently competing in the World Surf League’s latest event in Oaxaca, Mexico, where she’s already notched a near-perfect 9.80 on one wave. What’s the world...
SportsNBC Sports

Fastest in the World: Elaine Thompson-Herah Leaves No Doubt After 200m Gold

Jamaica knows a thing or two about producing the world’s fastest athletes. Usain Bolt is the first name to come to mind, but Elaine Thompson-Herah is continuing her dominance in the first Olympics without Bolt since 2000. Thompson-Herah arrived at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won gold at the women’s...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
MusicNME

Poppy unveils details of huge new ‘Flex’ world tour

Poppy has unveiled details of a huge world tour in support of upcoming new album, ‘Flex’. The Massachusetts singer-songwriter will be touring the US later this year before heading over to the UK and Europe in early 2022. You can buy tickets for the gigs here. In the UK, Poppy...
Sportscarvemag.com

Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver kicks off

Opening day of the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver, the seventh stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), kicked off today in three-to-five-foot waves at Barra de la Cruz for men’s and women’s Seeding Round 1. Men’s WSL Champions Ferreira, Slater, and Medina Advance to...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.” RELATED: Princess Charlene of Monaco launches new...
Musicwhatsupnewp.com

Yola announces world tour including February stop in Boston

August 10 – Yola today announced her upcoming early spring 2022 headline tour dates that will see her perform shows at venues across the US, including two nights at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, Chicago’s landmark Thalia Hall, Atlanta’s state-of-the-art The Eastern, Birmingham’s Saturn and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 13 at 10am (local) and with an exclusive Spotify Fans First presale on Aug 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy