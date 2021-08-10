Flores to leave World Tour

As much as we've prided ourselves on how we've been covering every aspect of the record-setting 15th season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito-starrer It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but if we're really being honest with ourselves? It's been a while since we last checked in on TrollFoot (some go with "Troll Foot"), Danny DeVito's love affair with the folks on social media that he expresses by sharing images of his foot (aka "TrollFoot")- and for a little over a decade, the love's been returned ten-fold. We've seen the pair everywhere from Germany and NYC to SDCC and an NBA game, even hanging out with a "squirrely" friend. But that was nearly three months ago, so how's Devit and "The Foot" holding up? Not too shabby, actually.