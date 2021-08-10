Cancel
Hard Mtn Dew Is Real and It'll Be Here Next Year

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, the Boston Beer Company — best known as the maker of Sam Adams beer — saw their stock nosedive after sales of their Truly Hard Seltzer brand weren't as strong as expected. The news was met with plenty of opinion pieces: Is the hard seltzer boom over? Possibly, but Boston Beer already has another potential boom up their sleeve. Today, the beverage maker announced a collaboration with Pepsi for one of the most buzzworthy modern alcoholic drinks yet: Hard Mtn Dew.

