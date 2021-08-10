Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to sign PSG deal after emotional exit from Barcelona

Argentine forward Lionel Messi during a press conference to explain his version of the reasons for his departure from Barcelona FC in Barcelona, Spain. EFE

The 34-year-old footballer rocked a "This Is Paris" T-shirt upon his arrival to complete a deal with PSG that will tie him to the club for two years with an option for a third.

Tuesday's arrival in Paris caps off an eventful week for the Argentinian in which he announced in an emotional news conference that he would leave Barcelona.

Messi and Barca tried to reach a deal after his previous contract expired on June 30, and there were even reports a five-year extension would keep him with the team he's been associated with since he was 13. However, financial regulations prevented a deal from being finalized despite Messi's willingness to take a 50 percent pay cut to stay with the team.