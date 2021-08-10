Cancel
'Prisoners of the Ghostland' Teaser for Nicolas Cage's Post-Apocalyptic Movie Released Ahead of Trailer Tomorrow

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser for Prisoners of the Ghostland promises a full trailer is on the way tomorrow, August 11. Unfortunately, the short teaser only reveals a few frames of Nicolas Cage's Hero, a leather-clad post-apocalyptic cowboy-samurai fighting his way through a ghost-infested wasteland. Honestly, does anyone needs any other reason to watch this movie? RLJE Films will release Prisoners of the Ghostland in theaters and on VOD and digital on September 17.

