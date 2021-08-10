PR's Top Pros Talk: Lisa Rosenberg

MERGE acquires digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital. The combined company will operate under the Merge name, and all members of the Merge and Blue Moon Digital leadership teams will remain in their current roles. Merge says that the acquisition will allow it to enhance its performance marketing capabilities by offering a full set of eCommerce solutions at scale and deepening its retailer vertical marketing expertise. Blue Moon Digital provides services that include paid media, email, SEO, analytics and business intelligence. Its roster includes such retail brands as Coach, Giant Eagle, JOANN, Kate Spade and The North Face. “Fusing Blue Moon Digital’s command of eCommerce and data analytics with Merge’s content and technology capabilities facilitates our ability to drive traffic and transactions for clients in a powerful way and differentiates Merge as an agency partner capable of building brands that tangibly increase client revenues,” said Merge CEO Patrick Venetucci.