PR's Top Pros Talk: Lisa Rosenberg

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllison+Partners partner and president, consumer brands Lisa Rosenberg shares some of the things she learned from serving as a member of this year’s Cannes Lions jury on the latest “PR’s Top Pros Talk” video interview with Doug Simon. “Maybe one of the biggest takeaways for me,” she says, was that...

www.odwyerpr.com

Businessodwyerpr.com

Ex-Havas Creative CEO Rolls to Republic Brands

Paul Marobella, who was CEO of Havas Creative North America, is now president/chief marketing officer at Republic Brands, which sells all-natural rolling papers and accessories for the roll-your-own and make-your-own markets. The family-owned Glenview, IL-based company distributes its brands including JOB, OCB, E-Z Wider, TOP, Joker, Abadie, ROOR, Rolling, ROLLIT,...
Presidential Electionmartechseries.com

SoundExchange Enhances Corporate Affairs Capabilities, Announces New VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships

SoundExchange, the premiere technology solutions company building the future of music, announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement. Additionally, Barry LeVine will become Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will form part of the company’s newly expanded corporate affairs group based in New York and will report to Esther-Mireya Tejeda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Wagstaff Media + Marketing Names Wilson Culture, Lifestyle MD

Wagstaff Media + Marketing names Valerie Wilson managing director, culture and lifestyle, a position created specifically for her. Wilson founded her own agency, Valinc PR, in 2010. She was previously a VP at Wagstaff, and was also a VP at DeVries Public Relations. Wilson will join Wagstaff’s diversity & inclusion active participant group and will work closely with Wagstaff managing partners Jessica Rodriguez and Maite Conway on client strategy development, new business development and leadership. “Valerie and I worked together more than 20 years ago when she helped open our Chicago office. I admired her communication and organizational skills at that time and have had the pleasure of watching her career flourish,” said agency president Mary Wagstaff.
Businessprweek.com

Omnicom PR Group's David Gallagher to depart

Gallagher (pictured) moved to his current role, a new position, in 2016. His role has included overseeing the consolidation of the holding company's PR agencies - Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli - into OPRG in several markets. Gallagher was previously Ketchum partner and European CEO, and prior to that he...
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: MERGE Acquires Blue Moon Digital

MERGE acquires digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital. The combined company will operate under the Merge name, and all members of the Merge and Blue Moon Digital leadership teams will remain in their current roles. Merge says that the acquisition will allow it to enhance its performance marketing capabilities by offering a full set of eCommerce solutions at scale and deepening its retailer vertical marketing expertise. Blue Moon Digital provides services that include paid media, email, SEO, analytics and business intelligence. Its roster includes such retail brands as Coach, Giant Eagle, JOANN, Kate Spade and The North Face. “Fusing Blue Moon Digital’s command of eCommerce and data analytics with Merge’s content and technology capabilities facilitates our ability to drive traffic and transactions for clients in a powerful way and differentiates Merge as an agency partner capable of building brands that tangibly increase client revenues,” said Merge CEO Patrick Venetucci.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: 42West Adds Stagaard, Stewart

42West brings on Meg Stagaard and Andrew Stewart as VPs in the firm's strategic communications division. Stagaard was most recently a senior account director at DiGennaro Commnications, working with such clients as Pinterest, TikTok and Spotify. She has also worked at Porter Novelli and Rubenstein Communications. Stewart joins 42West from Participant, where was director, communications. He was previously manager, corporate communications at IMAX and was a reporter at Variety. Stagaard and Stewart’s responsibilities will include providing strategic counsel to campaigns, crisis communications, executive counsel and positioning, brand awareness and media relations. “Meg and Andrew each bring their finely-tuned expertise across a growing and evolving industry landscape, with deep media relationships, great passion and their own brand of entrepreneurial enthusiasm to our growing team and division,” said Susie Arons, president of 42West’s strategic communications unit.
Businessmartechseries.com

Stagwell Sponsors Creative Equals Business To Help Increase Diversity In Executive Marketing & Advertising Roles

Six-month program includes in-person and virtual trainings to equip women in UK creative industries with skills to accelerate their career growth into the C-Suite. Stagwell announced that it is the exclusive sponsor of the third annual Creative Equals Business, which launched in 2018 with the ambition to develop more female leaders in creative industries. The program focuses on cultivating the business skills needed to advance in management through a six-month curriculum led by award-winning leaders in advertising, marketing, business strategy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
prdaily.com

Interdependence PR’s Matthew Aversa: ‘Practice patience’

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt return-to-work plans and reopenings, threatening another round of restrictions and shutdowns, it’s helpful to think back to the lessons of 2020. For Matthew Aversa, vice president of entertainment with Interdependence PR, that boils down to one key word: patience. We caught up with...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Using e-Challenges to Keep Comms Staffs Engaged

In the spring of 2020, the internal comms team at Philip Morris International (PMI) faced a triple challenge. We wanted to keep our global workforce engaged, increase their confidence in our ongoing business transformation, and equip them with content to help navigate their new remote working reality. To do this, we turned a simple idea into an impactful internal communications campaign that can be leveraged at any organization—no matter the size, industry or geography.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: SoundExchange Hires Global Citizen's Werner

SoundExchange, which collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of recording artists and master rights owners, brings on Stephanie Werner as vice president, brand marketing and industry engagement. Werner was most recently headed up global marketing for Global Citizen, an advocacy organization working to end extreme poverty. She has also served as executive director for VH1’s Save The Music Foundation and vice president of consumer marketing and music marketing for VH1 and LOGO. In her new post, Werner will lead engagement and growth strategies for SoundExchange's portfolio of over 250,000 creators worldwide. Along with current vp, industry relations Barry LeVine, who is taking on the title of vice president, marketing and entertainment partnerships, she will be part of the company's newly expanded corporate affairs group.
Businessodwyerpr.com

News of Firms: SCS Merges with Swarm

SCS, a brand transformation agency, merges with Atlanta-based independent digital performance marketing agency Swarm. The combined company will operate under the SCS brand name, and will include 100 people across offices in Atlanta, Southern California and Ottawa, Canada. Swarm CEO Tom Ellis will now serve as chief revenue officer of SCS and Swarm SVP, marketing and implementation Alexa Ellis becomes SCS chief operating officer. The Ellises founded Swarm in 2009. SCS founder and CEO James Schiefer will remain in his position, as will president and chief strategy officer Jeff Roach. “We were attracted to Swarm because of its founders’ commitment to employees and clients as well as its strength in digital, media and DTC focus, designing compelling campaigns and communications across a variety of brands and to a variety of consumers,” said Schiefer.
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
Softwarebuffalonynews.net

FANSDOOR Upgrades New TALock Technology to Optimize Advertising Effect of Social Media

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / In the past decade, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google and other types of social media applications have accumulated a large number of users. Most corporations have already understood that Internet advertisements can make social media users notice brands. As a result, corporations are searching for professionals to assist with advertisement promotions. FANSDOOR, a social media marketing service company, has upgraded its TALock technology this month. The upgraded TALock system uses a more precise AI system analysis tool to find the correct target audience for customers, which can effectively reduce advertising costs and increase promotion effectiveness by 16%.
BusinessCMSWire

Verint Acquires Conversocial, Salesforce Wants to Be Netflix for B2B & More CX News

Verint, which provides customer engagement software, has acquired Conversocial for $50 million. Verint’s support for digital customer engagement will be boosted in the acquisition with connections to messaging channels including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp. The Verint Cloud Platform features:. Conversational channels. Conversational AI that automates personalized...
Businessmartechseries.com

Brave Bison Acquiring Leading Digital Performance & Commerce Agency Greenlight

The AIM-listed company will become a global, £30 million-turnover, 200+ person new era media & marketing business with offices in London & Singapore. Transformational acquisition set to more than double Brave Bison’s revenues in the first year, cementing its status as the UK’s premier ‘challenger media company’. The acquisition combines...
BusinessThe Drum

SEO strategy increases customer engagement for master jeweler

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Queensmith is an award-winning Hatton Garden jewelers, and...
Businessaithority.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ranjan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Entropik Tech

Emotion AI is set to become a game-changer for many industries; Ranjan Kumar, CEO and Founder of Entropik Tech shares why while taking us through Entropik’s growth story:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Ranjan, tell us more about Entopik’s story and the inspiration behind the platform…take us through some recent innovations!
Businessmartechseries.com

Sights Set on Global Leadership: Digidip and Yieldkit Together Ignite New Stage in Affiliate Marketing

In January, Waterland Private Equity joined Yieldkit, a leading platform for content monetization and for performance and affiliate marketing, as the majority owner. Since then, Waterland has bundled its affiliate and performance marketing activities under YK Group GmbH. Now digidip, a specialist in premium content monetization, has become the second company to join the group. The two affiliated companies digidip and Yieldkit complement each other’s portfolios and are broadening the scope of their leading global market positions in the areas of commerce content and affiliate marketing even further.

