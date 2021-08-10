SCAPTURE: a deep learning-embedded pipeline that captures polyadenylation information from 3′ tag-based RNA-seq of single cells
Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 221 (2021) Cite this article. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) profiles gene expression with high resolution. Here, we develop a stepwise computational method-called SCAPTURE to identify, evaluate, and quantify cleavage and polyadenylation sites (PASs) from 3′ tag-based scRNA-seq. SCAPTURE detects PASs de novo in single cells with high sensitivity and accuracy, enabling detection of previously unannotated PASs. Quantified alternative PAS transcripts refine cell identity analysis beyond gene expression, enriching information extracted from scRNA-seq data. Using SCAPTURE, we show changes of PAS usage in PBMCs from infected versus healthy individuals at single-cell resolution.genomebiology.biomedcentral.com
