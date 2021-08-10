On the Move: Wachsman Names Ketchum's Fregulia CFO
Wachsman, a communications consultancy serving the blockchain, fintech and emerging tech industry, names Marcello Fregulia chief financial officer. Fregulia comes to Wachsman from Ketchum, where he served as CFO, North America. He has also served as CFO, West Region at MRM//McCann and director of finance and operations at SapientRazorfish. In his new role, Fregulia will have global management responsibilities for treasury, financial operations and growth strategy. Wachsman also promotes Liam Murphy, who most recently served as director in the firm’s Dublin office, to managing director of Wachsman EMEA.www.odwyerpr.com
