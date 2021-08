LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Many people across the world are still very confused as to whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. From far-fetched conspiracy theories to straight up distrust in the medicine itself, those who remain unvaccinated or are deemed “anti-vaxxers” are definitely at a crossroads at the moment. Now, with newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, that statement will ring true more than ever.