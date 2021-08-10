Cancel
Accounts in Transit: Trevelino/Keller Teams with SnapNurse

By Steve Barnes
odwyerpr.com
 6 days ago

Trevelino/Keller is partnering with SnapNurse, a tech-powered nurse staffing agency. Established in 2017, SnapNurse, fills open nurse positions in more than 1,000 partner facilities across the country. The company says it can fill short-term nursing vacancies in less than 48 hours, as opposed to the 14-day average from traditional staffing agencies. “We needed a partner who could build our reputation as a thought leader in the healthcare staffing industry,” said SnapNurse CEO and founder Cherie Kloss. “We’re excited to work with Trevelino/Keller because of their experience in the healthcare and technology industries.”

