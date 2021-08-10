Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Judith Light Books New Role

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) has joined the cast of Starz’s horror comedy, SHINING VALE. Light will play Joan, who is the mother to Courtney Cox’s Pat. No word on when the series will air.

www.soapoperadigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Light
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Judith Light Joins Starz' 'Shining Vale'

The show, which is currently in production in Los Angeles now, follows a dysfunctional family that moves into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. Only one person in the family seems to notice the house’s bad energy, though: Pat (Courteney Cox), who at first thinks she’s either depressed or possessed.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Judith Light Cast as Courteney Cox's Lithium-Infused Mother in Starz Horror Comedy Shining Vale

Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light has joined the Starz horror comedy Shining Vale, playing mom to Courteney Cox’s character. Described as a “chilling half-hour comedy” from Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town, into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to notice, though, except for Pat (played by Cox), who is convinced she’s either depressed… or possessed. Light will guest-star as Joan, Pat’s Lithium-infused mother who has long battled both mental illness and her daughter (whom she blames for said struggles). Joan is also described as “vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat. “Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real,” the synopsis adds. Shining Vale also stars Greg Kinnear (House of Cards), Mira Sorvino (Condor), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Gus Birney (Dickinson) and Dylan Gage (PEN15).
Movies940wfaw.com

Industry News: Margot Robbie, Kristen Wiig, Judith Light + More!

'BARB & STAR' HEADING TO THEATERS: Barb & Star premiered on video on demand in February, but now the Kristen Wiig–Annie Mumolo comedy will have its chance to be shown in theaters. According to Vulture, The Alamo Drafthouse is premiering the film along with a pre-recorded Q&A with its stars starting on September 19th.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Shining Vale - Judith Light Joins Cast

Judith Light is set for a key role opposite Courteney Cox in Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale. Light will play Joan, Pat’s (Cox) Lithium-infused mother, who long has battled mental illness — and her daughter, who she blames for her mental illness. Joan is vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth or belittle Pat. Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening — and most real.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Jay Duplass on his role opposite Sandra Oh in ‘The Chair’

Jay Duplass was an eyewitness to cancel culture when his “Transparent” co-star, Jeffrey Tambor, was fired from the Amazon series in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment. In “The Chair,” premiering Friday (Aug. 20) on Netflix, Duplass plays English professor Bill Dobson, whose mocking Nazi salute during class goes viral...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Christopher Meloni Finally Reveals the Truth About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" In an in-depth chat with Men's Health posted on Aug. 4, Christopher Meloni discussed rejoining the beloved franchise with Law & Order Organized Crime and revealed what really went down before his unexpected departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For those who need a refresher, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons between 1999 and 2011.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Alex Cord, a character actor best known for portraying Michael Coldsmith Briggs III on Airwolf, has died at the age of 88. Cord's publicist and friend Linda McAlister confirmed his death to Deadline. Cord died Monday at his home in Valley View, Texas. The Hollywood Reporter...
MoviesThe Guardian

Kiefer Sutherland and Rob Reiner: how we made Stand By Me

This was the only audition where I did the reading and was hired right there in the room. I absolutely adored Spinal Tap, so to get that kind of affirmation from a director like Rob Reiner at that time in my life was really powerful. Rob and I both agreed...
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Bids Farewell To King and Mealor

On her Instagram page, Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted pics of Hunter King (Summer), who plays her on-screen daughter, and Michael Mealor (Kyle), who, as Digest first reported, are leaving the No. 1 soap. “It’s a little love for @hunterking and @michael.mealor I love them both SO much!!” she wrote. “I will miss them. I want so badly for them to jump and follow their dreams and really make it happen. I believe in them completely. They are Super Stars!! I have said that from day one. Maybe they can ‘stop by’ here and there❤️ I love you guys! Go get um!!! #YR.”
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Dan Stevens Will Star Opposite Julia Roberts in Watergate-Themed Series Gaslit

There's been no shortage of Watergate-themed movies over the years, from 1976's All The President's Men to 2017's The Post. But the upcoming Starz drama Gaslit promises to tell a different kind of Watergate story, focusing on the forgotten players and lesser-known aspects of this era-defining political scandal. Here's what...
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Kimberlin Brown On Her B&B Return

Kimberlin Brown, last seen as Sheila in 2018, is back at B&B and her alter ego has a whopper of a secret — she is Finn’s biological mother! “When I found out that Finn was Sheila’s son, I was excited — I mean, terribly excited,” Brown shared during Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest. “Especially because all the years that Sheila has been on the show, and I know she has other children, I’m finally going to get to act with one of them for more than just a little while…. Think about this, Sheila finally has a connection to the Forresters — through Steffy, whether she likes it or not.”
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Embezzling accusations against Erika Jayne have turned Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into a true-crime docuseries

"Over the past two months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has morphed from a plandid look at very rich women bickering about petty things — previous tiffs have included being late to a meetup and the adoption and return of a dog named Lucy Lucy Applejuicey — into a show centered more and more on one woman’s too-desperate performance to prove her innocence," says Alex Abad-Santos. "The change in tone is the outcome of legal actions taken against Erika Girardi and her husband Tom — chief among them a lawsuit accusing the Real Housewife of using a phony divorce to hide millions of dollars that her ex-husband allegedly embezzled from his clients. Instead of avoiding the cameras as she undergoes her divorce and other legal woes, Erika (also known by her stage name, Erika Jayne) filmed multiple episodes this season in which decisions, hearings, and news reports break in real time. Her cast mates — who the show claims are her very best friends — appear to have been repeatedly blindsided on camera by these events. While no one on the show says it out loud, Bravo experts and Housewives watchers alike posit that Erika has sought legal counsel as to what to say on the show to not do further damage. Her appearances this season have become peculiar, suddenly asking both cast mates and the audience to forget everything she’s shown us about her fabulous life over the past six years. It’s likely why her behavior this season resembles a community theater’s enthusiastic revival of The Glass Menagerie. It’s reality, bursting through the layers of TV production and legal artifice. And I cannot stop watching."

Comments / 0

Community Policy