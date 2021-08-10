Cancel
Colorado receives federal approval for state hemp plan, opening door to expanding industry

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is taking a huge step forward in its burgeoning hemp industry. The state announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had approved its hemp plan, opening the door to even more growth. The industry has been flourishing in Colorado since the launch of the hemp pilot program in 2014.

