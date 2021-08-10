Nevada County Supervisors Launch $2 Million Community Resiliency Grants Program
Supervisors Launch $2 Million Community Resiliency Grants Program. Nevada City, CA – On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $2 Million to launch a new “Community Resiliency Grants” program with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Today’s decision follows the Board’s April dedication of $5.8 Million in ARPA funds for “Community & Economic Resiliency” projects.www.townoftruckee.com
