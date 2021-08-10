Exclusive‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ Cast Spills on Reprising Their Disney Channel Roles: ‘It Was Interesting’

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)