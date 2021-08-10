Cancel
Maryland State

This Maryland town is the first city in the US to take up issue of reparations on a voting ballot

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENBELT, Md. — City council members in the City of Greenbelt, Maryland approved a resolution Monday to include the issue of reparations on its 2021 referendum. The city council voted to include Greenbelt Mayor Colin Byrd's resolution to start a Greenbelt Reparations Commission on the town's voting ballot, making Greenbelt the first U.S. city to put the issue of reparations on a ballot to be voted on, according to Mayor Byrd.*

