Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed confident in expanded role as a starter

By John Dillon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4basVW_0bNS0d4d00

Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed burst onto the scene last season, becoming a star for the defense as a rookie. Now listed as a starter on the depth chart, he finds himself in a drastically increased role compared to camp last season.

Coaches have commented on Sneed’s ability to play at different positions in the past. His usage as a pass rusher last year was evidence of his upside as a multi-tool player. The team’s depth chart has Sneed listed as the starting right cornerback, which has been true during training camp. The second-year player also has shifted into the slot when the team goes to the nickel sub-package.

It differs from Sneed’s usage last year, where he began the season playing on the outside and finished the year only playing in the slot. How his new role will actually manifest itself on-field is unclear but the potential is intriguing.

For all the hype, though, Sneed seemed as cool-headed as you could expect for a second-year player at his press conference after practice on Monday.

Asked about his transition into the new season, Sneed seemed especially confident.

“I feel great,” Sneed told reporters, “I learned a lot (last season), what to do and what not to do now. I’ve been working all offseason, so it’s going to be a great year for me.”

Another quality season from Sneed could be what puts Kansas City’s overhauled defense over the top, and expectations are high from coaches and fans alike. Between his personal contributions and the greater success of his team on the cusp of another championship, Sneed seems unperturbed by the mounting anticipation of the upcoming season.

“There’s a lot of pressure on me,” he told the media, “but (I) tend not to pay attention to it. (I) just do what I do and play football.”

Overall, he says the team’s defense is starting to take form, too.

“We’re coming along, we’re coming together,” he said. “We’re building every day, and I think we get better day by day.”

Saturday’s game will be the first glimpse of what would seem to be a promising defense. As players like Sneed, Mike Hughes, and rookie Devon Key look to increase their role in the unit as a whole. The preseason should be an opportune time for players like Sneed to put the work he’s done this offseason to the test.

“I’m still learning, still growing you know,” Sneed said. “I’ve still got a lot of learning to do. And I think I’m a steady learner.”

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
58K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces Retirement At 26

Fifth-year NFL tight end Jake Butt has retired from the league at 26 years old. Featured on a list of players added to reserves on Wednesday, Butt has officially called it quits. Reasoning for his retirement decision has yet to be released. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero pointed out Butt’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Cut Quarterback After Kirk Cousins’ Return

The Vikings have waived reserve quarterback Case Cookus, the team announced on Thursday. Minnesota picked up the second-year QB after losing Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. With Cousins and Stanley activated earlier today, the Vikings no longer had a need for Cookus.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings linebacker decides to retire from the NFL

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL after a brief stint with the New York Giants. 2020 was an incredibly strange season for the Minnesota Vikings, especially for a team with Mike Zimmer as their head coach. Zimmer prides himself on having teams with elite defenses...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLYardbarker

Giants CB Sam Beal Not Short on Confidence in Quest for Roster Spot

New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal hasn't played a live rep in an NFL game since December 22, 2019. But for Beal, the Giants' third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft whose career has seen two trips to the injured reserve list and, more recently, his decision to opt-out, his confidence certainly hasn't taken a hit.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Najee Harris' preseason game against Eagles draws concern across social media

Najee Harris runs just about as hard as anyone in football. The physical back from the University of Alabama was a workhorse throughout his college career with 638 rushing attempts. Of course, Harris is a complete back — he can run, catch and block, but he usually sets social media on fire with his hurdling.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLallfans.co

NFL Commentator’s Comment During Cardinals, Cowboys Game Went Viral Last Night

There were plenty of notable players on the field during Friday night’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, but it was color commentator Ron Wolfley who stole the show. Wolfley, co-host of Doug & Wolf for 98.7 Arizona Sports, made several unintentionally hilarious remarks during last night’s Cardinals-Cowboys...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Frustrated Zimmer sounds off after Vikings' positive COVID test

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer sounded off on Saturday after the news that the team will be without three quarterbacks including Kirk Cousins for Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. Zimmer addressed the media after rookie quarterback Kellen Mond reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and expressed frustration with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy