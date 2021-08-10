This Surprising Woodland Shopper Was Spotted In An L.A. Ralphs

When California supermarket chain Ralphs promised to deliver on "Fresh Food, Low Prices," we didn't quite expect this tagline to turn into a call to the wild, yet here we are. Shoppers at a Ralphs branch in Porter Ranch, Los Angeles were given a jolt this weekend when a young bear decided to join them as they wandered up and down the aisles during their early morning grocery run. ABC7 says officers were initially responding to what they thought was a report of three bears inside a Ralphs supermarket, but which turned out to be just one very curious bear that decided to kick off the weekend with a food run. It might not have been too happy with the stock at Ralphs, because the bear apparently decided to head to Walmart instead, where members of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife eventually found the 120-pound animal, tranquilized it, and took it to the Angeles National Forest where it was released. There were no reports of injuries or damage.