Health officials urge vaccinations of children with school just around the corner
LANSING, Mich. — In a matter of weeks, students across Michigan will start returning to in-person learning in classrooms and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, warns those classrooms could also be filled with preventable illnesses like whooping cough, measles, mumps, chickenpox, and other viruses.upnorthlive.com
