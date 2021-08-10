Series Preview: Rays vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox (63-44) will take on the Detroit Tigers (51-57) in the AL Inter-Division tournament at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Boston suffered from losing a series to the Tampa Bay Rays by a sweep over the weekend. The Red Sox lost the opening match at 3-7 on Friday and 5-9 in Game 2 on Saturday. The BoSox failed to score in the last two frames of the final game while hitting eight shots in a one-run defeat at 2-3 on Sunday. Nick Pivetta finished 4.2 innings of work while giving away three earned runs on three hits and granted one walk but struck out six Tampa batters in the losing effort for Boston. RF Hunter Renfroe and Center Fielder Alex Verdugo acquired a one-run score on one hit each while Renfroe earned an RBI for the Red Sox in the loss.