Series Preview: Rays vs. Red Sox

By jtmorgan
draysbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays took care of business in Baltimore with a three game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. Now they head to Boston to take on the Boston Red Sox. The two teams are going to become well acquainted with each other as 10 of the Rays remaining 50 games are against the Red Sox.

www.draysbay.com

