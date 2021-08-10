Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. For heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Union; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT Wednesday. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heat and humidity can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
County
Franklin County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
County
Adams County, PA
County
Columbia County, PA
County
Montour County, PA
County
Cumberland County, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
County
Union County, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
County
York County, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Northumberland, PA
County
Perry County, PA
City
Franklin, PA
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Columbia, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Heat#Heat Index#Weather Gov Ctp#Union#York Heat Advisory#The Second Heat Advisory#The First Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy