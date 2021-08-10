Cancel
Adams County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. Target Area: Adams; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Union; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The excessive heat will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to prolonged exposure without air conditioning. Reduced air quality and surge in cooling demand. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive heat conditions are likely to continue on Friday. Relief from the heat and humidity will arrive over the weekend.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

