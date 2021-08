I would like to start a discussion, if there is any interest, in the question of whether the bloggers would prefer to have Sam Presti as the Celtics President of Basketball Operations or Brad Stevens.As I'm sure most everyone knows, Presti is the GM of the Thunder and he has drafted Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. While it may not have been possible to get Presti, I believe that it would have been worth a try and it was reported that Presti, who is from Massachusetts, may have been interested in the job.