Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bourbon; Clark; Fayette; Jessamine; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Clark, northeastern Jessamine, southwestern Bourbon, north central Madison and Fayette Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Northland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cadentown and Bryan Station around 105 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH