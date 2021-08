Bringing The COVID-19 Vaccine To Boston's Hardest-Hit Communities Is A Battle Against Hesitancy, Misinformation. After a Sunday service at the Church of God Christian Life Center in Dorchester, parishioners trickled into a pop-up clinic in the back room, where a nurse from Boston Medical Center prepared a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine for Irlande Aime, who fidgeted nervously in a folding chair. The 34-year-old Dorchester resident said the vaccine’s fast-tracked development had made her hesitant about getting the shot for over a year now — even as the virus tore through her community and she was treating COVID patients last year as a nurse at Carney Hospital.