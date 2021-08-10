Cancel
Butler County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Butler County through 130 PM EDT At 1255 PM EDT, radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Zelienople, or 11 miles west of Butler, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Butler, Homeacre-Lyndora, Shanor-Northvue, Meridian, Meadowood, Oak Hills, Nixon, Prospect, Harmony, East Butler, Connoquenessing, and Portersville. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 89 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Meridian#Prospect Harmony#Interstate 79
