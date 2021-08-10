Cancel
MAAPER: model-based analysis of alternative polyadenylation using 3′ end-linked reads

By Wei Vivian Li ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2087-2709
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 222 (2021) Cite this article. Most eukaryotic genes express alternative polyadenylation (APA) isoforms. A growing number of RNA sequencing methods, especially those used for single-cell transcriptome analysis, generate reads close to the polyadenylation site (PAS), termed nearSite reads, hence inherently containing information about APA isoform abundance. Here, we present a probabilistic model-based method named MAAPER to utilize nearSite reads for APA analysis. MAAPER predicts PASs with high accuracy and sensitivity and examines different types of APA events with robust statistics. We show MAAPER’s performance with both bulk and single-cell data and its applicability in unpaired or paired experimental designs.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polyadenylation#J R#Null Hypothesis#Rna#Quantseq Rev Lsb#Quantseq Fwd Lsb#Pas#10x Genomics
Science
IndustryNature.com

Comparative analysis of some evolutionary-based models in optimization of dam reservoirs operation

Deriving optimal operation policies for multi-reservoir systems is a complex engineering problem. It is necessary to employ a reliable technique to efficiently solving such complex problems. In this study, five recently-introduced robust evolutionary algorithms (EAs) of Harris hawks optimization algorithm (HHO), seagull optimization algorithm (SOA), sooty tern optimization algorithm (STOA), tunicate swarm algorithm (TSA) and moth swarm algorithm (MSA) were employed, for the first time, to optimal operation of Halilrood multi-reservoir system. This system includes three dams with parallel and series arrangements simultaneously. The results of mentioned algorithms were compared with two well-known methods of genetic algorithm (GA) and particle swarm optimization (PSO) algorithm. The objective function of the optimization model was defined as the minimization of total deficit over 223 months of reservoirs operation. Four performance criteria of reliability, resilience, vulnerability and sustainability were used to compare the algorithms’ efficiency in optimization of this multi-reservoir operation. It was observed that the MSA algorithm with the best value of objective function (6.96), the shortest CPU run-time (6738 s) and the fastest convergence rate (< 2000 iterations) was the superior algorithm, and the HHO algorithm placed in the next rank. The GA, and the PSO were placed in the middle ranks and the SOA, and the STOA placed in the lowest ranks. Furthermore, the comparison of utilized algorithms in terms of sustainability index indicated the higher performance of the MSA in generating the best operation scenarios for the Halilrood multi-reservoir system. The application of robust EAs, notably the MSA algorithm, to improve the operation policies of multi-reservoir systems is strongly recommended to water resources managers and decision-makers.
ScienceNature.com

Dynamic changes in mitochondrial 3D structure during folliculogenesis and luteal formation in the goat large luteal cell lineage

In mammalian ovaries, mitochondria are integral sites of energy production and steroidogenesis. While shifts in cellular activities and steroidogenesis are well characterized during the differentiation of large luteal cells in folliculogenesis and luteal formation, mitochondrial dynamics during this process have not been previously evaluated. In this study, we collected ovaries containing primordial follicles, mature follicles, corpus hemorrhagicum, or corpus luteum from goats at specific times in the estrous cycle. Enzyme histochemistry, ultrastructural observations, and 3D structural analysis of serial sections of mitochondria revealed that branched mitochondrial networks were predominant in follicles, while spherical and tubular mitochondria were typical in large luteal cells. Furthermore, the average mitochondrial diameter and volume increased from folliculogenesis to luteal formation. In primordial follicles, the signals of cytochrome c oxidase and ATP synthase were undetectable in most cells, and the large luteal cells from the corpus hemorrhagicum also showed low enzyme signals and content when compared with granulosa cells in mature follicles or large luteal cells from the corpus luteum. Our findings suggest that the mitochondrial enlargement could be an event during folliculogenesis and luteal formation, while the modulation of mitochondrial morphology and respiratory enzyme expressions may be related to tissue remodeling during luteal formation.
ScienceNature.com

Human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte platform screens inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Patients with cardiovascular comorbidities are more susceptible to severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, known to directly cause pathological damage to cardiovascular tissue. We outline a screening platform using human embryonic stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, confirmed to express the protein machinery critical for SARS-CoV-2 infection, and a SARS-CoV-2 spike-pseudotyped virus system. The method has allowed us to identify benztropine and DX600 as novel inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in a clinically relevant stem cell-derived cardiomyocyte line. Discovery of new medicines will be critical for protecting the heart in patients with SARS-CoV-2, and for individuals where vaccination is contraindicated.
ScienceBioMed Central

SCAPTURE: a deep learning-embedded pipeline that captures polyadenylation information from 3′ tag-based RNA-seq of single cells

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 221 (2021) Cite this article. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) profiles gene expression with high resolution. Here, we develop a stepwise computational method-called SCAPTURE to identify, evaluate, and quantify cleavage and polyadenylation sites (PASs) from 3′ tag-based scRNA-seq. SCAPTURE detects PASs de novo in single cells with high sensitivity and accuracy, enabling detection of previously unannotated PASs. Quantified alternative PAS transcripts refine cell identity analysis beyond gene expression, enriching information extracted from scRNA-seq data. Using SCAPTURE, we show changes of PAS usage in PBMCs from infected versus healthy individuals at single-cell resolution.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative analysis of speckle-based X-ray dark-field imaging using numerical wave-optics simulations

The dark-field signal measures the small-angle scattering strength and provides complementary diagnostic information. This is of particular interest for lung imaging due to the pronounced small-angle scatter from the alveolar microstructure. However, most dark-field imaging techniques are relatively complex, dose-inefficient, and require sophisticated optics and highly coherent X-ray sources. Speckle-based imaging promises to overcome these limitations due to its simple and versatile setup, only requiring the addition of a random phase modulator to conventional X-ray equipment. We investigated quantitatively the influence of sample structure, setup geometry, and source energy on the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging with wave-optics simulations for ensembles of micro-spheres. We show that the dark-field signal is accurately predicted via a model originally derived for grating interferometry when using the mean frequency of the speckle pattern power spectral density as the characteristic speckle size. The size directly reflects the correlation length of the diffuser surface and did not change with energy or propagation distance within the near-field. The dark-field signal had a distinct dependence on sample structure and setup geometry but was also affected by beam hardening-induced modifications of the visibility spectrum. This study quantitatively demonstrates the behavior of the dark-field signal in speckle-based X-ray imaging.
TechnologyNature.com

Human activity recognition using wearable sensors, discriminant analysis, and long short-term memory-based neural structured learning

Healthcare using body sensor data has been getting huge research attentions by a wide range of researchers because of its good practical applications such as smart health care systems. For instance, smart wearable sensor-based behavior recognition system can observe elderly people in a smart eldercare environment to improve their lifestyle and can also help them by warning about forthcoming unprecedented events such as falls or other health risk, to prolong their independent life. Although there are many ways of using distinguished sensors to observe behavior of people, wearable sensors mostly provide reliable data in this regard to monitor the individual’s functionality and lifestyle. In this paper, we propose a body sensor-based activity modeling and recognition system using time-sequential information-based deep Neural Structured Learning (NSL), a promising deep learning algorithm. First, we obtain data from multiple wearable sensors while the subjects conduct several daily activities. Once the data is collected, the time-sequential information then go through some statistical feature processing. Furthermore, kernel-based discriminant analysis (KDA) is applied to see the better clustering of the features from different activity classes by minimizing inner-class scatterings while maximizing inter-class scatterings of the samples. The robust time-sequential features are then applied with Neural Structured Learning (NSL) based on Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), for activity modeling. The proposed approach achieved around 99% recall rate on a public dataset. It is also compared to existing different conventional machine learning methods such as typical Deep Belief Network (DBN), Convolutional Neural Network (CNN), and Recurrent Neural Network (RNN) where they yielded the maximum recall rate of 94%. Furthermore, a fast and efficient explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) algorithm, Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations (LIME) is used to explain and check the machine learning decisions. The robust activity recognition system can be adopted for understanding peoples' behavior in their daily life in different environments such as homes, clinics, and offices.
ScienceBioMed Central

Straglr: discovering and genotyping tandem repeat expansions using whole genome long-read sequences

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 224 (2021) Cite this article. Tandem repeat (TR) expansion is the underlying cause of over 40 neurological disorders. Long-read sequencing offers an exciting avenue over conventional technologies for detecting TR expansions. Here, we present Straglr, a robust software tool for both targeted genotyping and novel expansion detection from long-read alignments. We benchmark Straglr using various simulations, targeted genotyping data of cell lines carrying expansions of known diseases, and whole genome sequencing data with chromosome-scale assembly. Our results suggest that Straglr may be useful for investigating disease-associated TR expansions using long-read sequencing.
ScienceNature.com

Long non-coding RNA MALAT1 enhances angiogenesis during bone regeneration by regulating the miR-494/SP1 axis

Bone regeneration is a coordinated process involving connections between blood vessels and osteocytes. Angiogenesis and osteogenesis are tightly connected throughout the progression of bone regeneration. This study aimed to explore the underlying mechanism of metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1)-regulated angiogenesis during bone regeneration. Gene and protein expression was detected by quantitative real-time PCR and western blot assay. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) secretion was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. To evaluate the effect of osteogenic differentiation, alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining assays were performed. Proliferation was detected by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide assay. Migration and angiogenesis were measured using Transwell and tube formation assays. A dual luciferase reporter assay was performed to confirm the binding relationship among MALAT1, miR-494, and specificity protein 1 (SP1). Expression levels of MALAT1, SP1, and VEGFA were elevated and miR-494 was suppressed in MC3T3-E1 cells after culture in osteogenic medium. MALAT1 knockdown suppressed the osteogenic differentiation of MC3T3-E1, since ALP activity, mineralized nodules, and expression of the osteodifferentiated markers runt-related transcription factor 2 and osterix were restrained. In addition, MALAT1 silencing inhibited angiogenesis during bone regeneration, as the proliferation, migration, and capillary tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells were blocked. Furthermore, miR-494 was directly targeted by MALAT1 and regulated the SP1/Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2)/bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) axis by targeting SP1. Furthermore, miR-494 overexpression inhibited angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Moreover, SP1 overexpression or miR-494 inhibition rescued the regulatory effect of sh-MALAT1 on angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Taken together, these findings indicate that MALAT1 promotes angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation by targeting miR-494 and activating the SP1/TLR2/BMP2 pathway, suggesting a novel target for bone regeneration therapy by promoting angiogenesis.
CancerNature.com

IGF2BP2-modified circular RNA circARHGAP12 promotes cervical cancer progression by interacting mA/FOXM1 manner

Emerging evidence indicates that circular RNA (circRNA) and N6-methyladenosine (m6A) play critical roles in cervical cancer. However, the synergistic effect of circRNA and m6A on cervical cancer progression is unclear. In the present study, our sequencing data revealed that a novel m6A-modified circRNA (circARHGAP12, hsa_circ_0000231) upregulated in the cervical cancer tissue and cells. Interestingly, the m6A modification of circARHGAP12 could amplify its enrichment. Functional experiments illustrated that circARHGAP12 promoted the tumor progression of cervical cancer in vivo and vitro. Furthermore, MeRIP-Seq illustrated that there was a remarkable m6A site in FOXM1 mRNA. CircARHGAP12 interacted with m6A reader IGF2BP2 to combine with FOXM1 mRNA, thereby accelerating the stability of FOXM1 mRNA. In conclusion, we found that circARHGAP12 exerted the oncogenic role in cervical cancer progression through m6A-dependent IGF2BP2/FOXM1 pathway. These findings may provide new concepts for cervical cancer biology and pathological physiology.
SciencePhys.org

Agent-based modeling for archaeology can simulate the complexity of societies

The more we learn about the past, the more we come to understand that ancient societies share some striking similarities to our own. From the first waves of migration out of Africa to the Ancestral Pueblo, the peoples of the past created art, migrated to new lands, fought wars, raised families, and exploited natural resources for housing, food, and tools—just like we do. With the help of a powerful computational tool called agent-based modeling, archaeologists can discover new frontiers of knowledge that help us better understand not only the past but also today's world, a new book from SFI Press suggests.
Computersarxiv.org

Conditional Quantile Analysis for Realized GARCH Models

This paper introduces a novel quantile approach to harness the high-frequency information and improve the daily conditional quantile estimation. Specifically, we model the conditional standard deviation as a realized GARCH model and employ conditional standard deviation, realized volatility, realized quantile, and absolute overnight return as innovations in the proposed dynamic quantile models. We devise a two-step estimation procedure to estimate the conditional quantile parameters. The first step applies a quasi-maximum likelihood estimation procedure, with the realized volatility as a proxy for the volatility proxy, to estimate the conditional standard deviation parameters. The second step utilizes a quantile regression estimation procedure with the estimated conditional standard deviation in the first step. Asymptotic theory is established for the proposed estimation methods, and a simulation study is conducted to check their finite-sample performance. Finally, we apply the proposed methodology to calculate the value at risk (VaR) of 20 individual assets and compare its performance with existing competitors.
HealthBioMed Central

Impact on decision making framework for medicine purchasing in Chinese public hospital decision-making: determining the value of five dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 807 (2021) Cite this article. Medicine purchasing in Chinese public hospitals is decided by the hospital Pharmacy Management Committee (PMC), that is complex, subjective and requires efficient approaches to ensure transparency and consistency for the factors being considered. This study aimed to use the Evidence and Value: Impact on Decision Making (EVIDEM) framework to assess medicine in these hospitals. In this study anti-diabetic drugs DPP-4 inhibitors, which work by inhibiting the activation of the Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, were appraised.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Informing Proactive integrated virtual healthcare resource use in primary care

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 802 (2021) Cite this article. Proactive integrated virtual healthcare resource (VHR) use can improve efficiency, maximize resource capacity for delivering optimal coordinated care and improve patient outcomes. Proactive integrated VHR use is vital for delivering high quality care. Our objectives were to identify proactive integrated VHR use among primary care teams, best practices and targeted implementation strategies to promote proactive integrated VHR use.
HealthBioMed Central

Self-managed occupational therapy and physiotherapy for adults receiving inpatient rehabilitation (‘My Therapy’): protocol for a mixed-methods process evaluation

Sara L. Whittaker ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7002-185X1, Nicholas F. Taylor ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9474-25042,3,. Keith D. Hill ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2191-03081,. Christina L. Ekegren ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7656-62091,4 &. Natasha K. Brusco ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8825-51091,2. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 810 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Process evaluations have been recommended alongside clinical...
PhotographyBioMed Central

BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition 2021: the winning images!

In celebration of the launch of BMC Ecology and Evolution, we are delighted to announce the winning images of the 2021 photography competition. Many congratulations to all our winners! The competition attracted entries from researchers all around the world eager to use their creativity to highlight their work and capture biodiversity, how it arose and why we should conserve it. BMC Ecology and Evolution invited anyone affiliated with a research institution to submit to one of the following six categories: ‘Conservation Biology’, ‘Evolutionary Developmental Biology and Biodiversity’, ‘Behavioural Ecology’, ‘Human Evolution and Ecology’, ‘Population Ecology’ and ‘Ecological Developmental Biology’.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Training ML Model Using Just JSON

Using Nylon for Creating Machine Learning Model in Natural Language Representation. Machine Learning modeling is a difficult task because first, we need to prepare the data, perform feature engineering, make it ready for modeling and then create different Machine Learning models to find out the best performing model. But what if I tell you that you can do all these in few lines of code using a JSON file? Yes, you read that right.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Analysis of Source Code Using UPPAAL

Mitja Kulczynski (Kiel University), Axel Legay (University of Louvain), Dirk Nowotka (Kiel University), Danny Bøgsted Poulsen (Aalborg University) In recent years there has been a considerable effort in optimising formal methods for application to code. This has been driven by tools such as CPAChecker, DIVINE, and CBMC. At the same time tools such as Uppaal have been massively expanding the realm of more traditional model checking technologies to include strategy synthesis algorithms - an aspect becoming more and more needed as software becomes increasingly parallel. Instead of reimplementing the advances made by Uppaal in this area, we suggest in this paper to develop a bridge between the source code and the engine of Uppaal. Our approach uses the widespread intermediate language LLVM and makes recent advances of the Uppaal ecosystem readily available to analysis of source code.
HealthBioMed Central

Subjective strain of care experienced by pulmonary and critical care medical nurses when caring for patients with delirium: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 808 (2021) Cite this article. Delirium, a disorder of consciousness, often occurs for a period of time during hospitalisation. It is characterised by a disturbance of attention or awareness. Hyperactive delirium may lead to accidental removal of medical equipment, while hypoactive delirium may inhibit patients from participating in nursing interventions, medical treatment, and physical therapy. However, there are limited relevant studies of the strain of care of nurses in China when caring for patients with delirium. This study, thus, aimed to investigate the subjective level of the strain of care experienced by pulmonary and critical care nurses when caring for patients with delirium.
Health ServicesBioMed Central

Association between care coordination tasks with non-VA community care and VA PCP burnout: an analysis of a national, cross-sectional survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 809 (2021) Cite this article. The scope of care coordination in VA primary care increased with the launch of the Veterans Choice Act, which aimed to increase access through greater use of non-VA Community Care. These changes may have overburdened already busy providers with additional administrative tasks, contributing to provider burnout. Our objective was to understand the role of challenges with care coordination in burnout. We analyzed relationships between care coordination challenges with Community Care reported by VA primary care providers (PCPs) and VA PCP burnout.
Computersarxiv.org

Effective Model Integration Algorithm for Improving Link and Sign Prediction in Complex Networks

Link and sign prediction in complex networks bring great help to decision-making and recommender systems, such as in predicting potential relationships or relative status levels. Many previous studies focused on designing the special algorithms to perform either link prediction or sign prediction. In this work, we propose an effective model integration algorithm consisting of network embedding, network feature engineering, and an integrated classifier, which can perform the link and sign prediction in the same framework. Network embedding can accurately represent the characteristics of topological structures and cooperate with the powerful network feature engineering and integrated classifier can achieve better prediction. Experiments on several datasets show that the proposed model can achieve state-of-the-art or competitive performance for both link and sign prediction in spite of its generality. Interestingly, we find that using only very low network embedding dimension can generate high prediction performance, which can significantly reduce the computational overhead during training and prediction. This study offers a powerful methodology for multi-task prediction in complex networks.

