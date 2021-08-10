Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Campbell; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Campbell and northeastern Scott Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1255 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntsville, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneida, Huntsville, Helenwood, Jellico, Caryville, Winfield, Elk Valley, Ketchen, Royal Blue and Norma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
