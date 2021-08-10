Cancel
Blair County, PA

Heat Advisory issued for Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. If you work or spend time outside. reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected. * WHERE...Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Southern Centre and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

