Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft releases new patch for PrintNightmare, recommends immediate installation

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrintNightmare is a vulnerability that Microsoft began publicly investigating in July. It makes use of the Windows Print Spooler service's unprotected functions to trigger remote code execution (RCE) through which an attacker can execute code under the guise of SYSTEM privileges. The firm awarded it a "high" vulnerability score and provided some mitigations a few weeks ago. A patch was also released but it turned out that it could still be bypassed. That said, the company downplayed the issue, and claimed that it only happens when people use unsupported registry values.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printnightmare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft issues critical Windows 10 warning – update your PC immediately

Windows 10 users should ensure that their devices are fully updated with the latest patches from Microsoft. The Redmond firm has just released a number of upgrades that fix numerous bugs, some of which are deemed so serious that they have received a “critical” rating. Perhaps the most dangerous of...
Softwaremspoweruser.com

New PrintNightmare hack means any user can gain admin privileges on their PC

Microsoft’s PrintNightmare refuses to end, with another version of the hack meaning any user can gain admin privileges on their PC, even from a limited account. The hack was developed by Benjamin Delpy and takes advantage of the fact that Windows is pretty happy to install drivers from remote print servers and run those drivers at System privilege level, and that even Limited users can install remote printers.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

There's yet another new PrintNightmare hack

The PrintNightmare vulnerability is living up to its name with another cybersecurity researcher exploiting the bug in a privilege escalation attack. PrintNightmare created havoc when it was accidentally disclosed by Chinese security researchers who put out a proof-of-concept exploit thinking the vulnerability in Windows Print Spooler had already been patched by Microsoft, which pushed the company to put out a new patch to address the remote code exploitation (RCE) vulnerability as well.
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft PrintNightmare Hack Grants Windows Admin Privileges In Latest Security Facepalm

Since the discovery of PrintNightmare, Delpy has been working to both investigate and exploit it for research purposes. Initially, he reported that he could achieve both remote code execution and local privilege escalation using PrintNightmare on a fully patched server with “Point & Print” enabled. Following that development, Delpy was more recently able to create a web-hosted printer that leveraged the vulnerability on any PC that connected to it.
Video GamesComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Released, Patch Notes Unveiled

Developer Raven Software has today pushed out a new update for the ever-popular battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. The update, which comes in the midst of Season 4 of Warzone, doesn't make many broad adjustments to the game as a whole, and instead, it largely fixes a number of bugs that have continued to be present.
SoftwareComputerworld

Microsoft: Use deadline policies and a 'cloud cadence mindset' for faster patching

Microsoft last week said the most important Windows policies enterprises can set to speed up Windows servicing are those configuring deadlines. "Setting Compliance Deadlines is the most important policy that every enterprise who cares about achieving reliable update velocity should set," the Redmond, Wash. company said in the recently-published "Optimizing Windows 10 update adoption" document. (The document is included in this download, "Windows 10 Update Baseline as a separate PDF.)
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

New Windows PrintNightmare zero-days get free unofficial patch

A free unofficial patch has been released to protect Windows users from all new PrintNightmare zero-day vulnerabilities discovered since June. Technical details and a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit for a new Windows print spooler vulnerability named 'PrintNightmare' (CVE-2021-34527) was accidentally disclosed in June. This vulnerability allows remote code execution and local...
Computerswindowslatest.com

Windows 11 release date hinted by Microsoft in a new document

With Microsoft still holding out on confirming details such as the Windows 11 release date and rollout plans, we can only speculate on the finer details of the new operating system launch. After all, we know Microsoft’s next-gen OS will release in the “Holiday 2021” period and yet we still have no official confirmation from the company.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft releases the first Edge 94 build for the Dev channel with a few new features

With Edge 93 now headed to the Beta channel, Microsoft today released the first Edge 94 build for the Dev channel. Considering that this is the first of the many builds that will be released to users in the Dev channel, there aren’t many major features. Edge 94 will also be the first version where the firm provides a new Extended Stable release for users that focus on receiving fewer updates, such as business customers.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.03 Release Date

According to a Tweet sent out by Valorant, Patch 3.03 will arrive Aug. 10. The development team hasn't hinted about what changes could arrive, but many speculate that balancing to the robot Agent KAY/O will be a big part of the patch. The development team admitted to as much in the patch notes for Patch 3.02. Fans can expect changes to his signature ability, ZERO/point (E) and his ultimate ability, NULL/cmd (X). Right now, other than the usual bug fixes, nobody except the dev team has an idea about what's in store for Valorant fans.
Softwarercpmag.com

Microsoft Releases Windows 365, Its New Desktop-as-a-Service Solution

Windows 365 is now available for use by organizations in production environments, Microsoft announced on Monday. First announced at the Inspire partner conference last month, Windows 365 is described by Microsoft as a more simplified offering than Azure Virtual Desktop, another desktop-as-a-service product. Azure Virtual Desktop will still be available, however, for organizations with greater customization needs.
ComputersNeowin

foobar2000 1.6.7

Foobar2000 is an advanced freeware audio player for the Windows platform. It features the simplest, most minimalistic interface you'll ever see in this kind of program. Other features include full unicode support, ReplayGain support and native support for several popular audio formats. foobar2000 features:. Supported audio formats: MP3, MP4, AAC,...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Microsoft Patched the Issue With Windows Containers That Enabled Siloscape

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) Microsoft recently added additional security checks that address the Windows container escape that we discovered last year. This is the same escape that enabled Siloscape, the first known vulnerability targeting Windows containers, which we discovered earlier this year. Several findings regarding Windows...
SoftwareNeowin

ActivePresenter 8.5.1

ActivePresenter is a screen recording, video editing, and eLearning authoring tool with a range variety of powerful features, helping you to capture screen and edit captured videos in a matter of minutes. Create professional screencasts that contain stunning annotations and effects, high-resolution graphics, videos, and voiceovers. You can capture any...
SoftwareTechRepublic

Microsoft fixes Print Spooler bugs with August Patch Tuesday rollout

The fix, though, means that only administrators will be able to install print drivers on Windows PCs. Microsoft has finally patched the last in a series of security vulnerabilities in its Windows Print Spooler service that could have allowed attackers to remotely control an affected system and install malicious programs or create new accounts. On Tuesday, the company pushed out its August Patch Tuesday lineup, which included a fix for the Print Spooler Remote Code Execution Vulnerability to address this specific issue.
SoftwareNeowin

Universal Media Server 10.9.0

Universal Media Server is a DLNA-compliant UPnP Media Server. UMS was started by SubJunk, an official developer of PMS, in order to ensure greater stability and file-compatibility. The program streams or transcodes many different media formats with little or no configuration. It is powered by MEncoder, FFmpeg, tsMuxeR, AviSynth, MediaInfo and more, which combine to offer support for a wide range of media formats. Because it is written in Java, Universal Media Server supports all major operating systems, with versions for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy