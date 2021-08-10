Microsoft releases new patch for PrintNightmare, recommends immediate installation
PrintNightmare is a vulnerability that Microsoft began publicly investigating in July. It makes use of the Windows Print Spooler service's unprotected functions to trigger remote code execution (RCE) through which an attacker can execute code under the guise of SYSTEM privileges. The firm awarded it a "high" vulnerability score and provided some mitigations a few weeks ago. A patch was also released but it turned out that it could still be bypassed. That said, the company downplayed the issue, and claimed that it only happens when people use unsupported registry values.www.neowin.net
