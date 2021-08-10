Drivers urged to use caution during 5K in Holland Saturday
HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5K is being held in Holland Saturday to raise funds to send care packages to military members. According to the Holland Police Department, the 3rd annual Military Working Dog 5K Walk & Run will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The race will begin at the elementary school on 28 Sturbridge Road, and follow Sturbridge Road, to Alexander Road, to East Brimfield Road, back to Sturbridge Road, ending back in the school parking lot.www.wwlp.com
