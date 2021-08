Bachelor Nation may be used to quick engagements, but Katie Morton is taking things slow with boyfriend James Rowe. “I believe that James has all the qualities of The One for me. However, I personally don’t want to jump into anything,” the 29-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s a few factors as to why I don’t want to jump into anything too soon and I don’t really want to have a second engagement turned to a not, I want the next engagement that I have to be The One. … We’re just taking our time and dating.”