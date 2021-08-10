Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Chinese authorities arrest Weibo PR head Mao Taotao

By Betsy Kim
prweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI: Chinese law enforcement has arrested Weibo Corp’s director of PR Mao Taotao, as reported in Reuters. The microblogging website, launched by Sina Corporation in August 2009, is one of the biggest social media platforms in China and is partly owned by Alibaba Group Holding. An internal memo stated that...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sina Corporation#Chinese#Weibo Pr#Weibo Corp#Reuters#Alibaba Group Holding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
SportsBBC

Chinese gold medallists face investigation over Mao badges

The International Olympic Committee says it is investigating two Chinese cyclists who wore badges featuring an image of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony. A spokesman said the IOC had contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee for a report on the incident. The pair - Bao Shanju...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp, local Chinese media reported widely on Tuesday. Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had “seriously harmed the interests of the company”, according to an...
Sportswcn247.com

Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

TOKYO (AP) — The image of Communist China’s founding leader Mao Zedong has made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says it' “looking into the matter” of the Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony. The gesture risks being judged a breach of Olympic Charter Rule 50. It prohibits political statements on the podium at the Tokyo Games and at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi won the women’s sprint in track cycling Monday. They wore pin badges of Mao for their medal ceremony.,
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

WeChat: Chinese authorities are suing Tencent

Chinese authorities are currently taking action against the social network and game provider Tencent. In Beijing’s Haidian district, the public prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit because the youth protection mode of the popular messenger WeChat is not supposed to comply with official requirements. The public prosecutor did not disclose details of what requirements were meant.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: Chinese Authorities Work Hard to Control Outbreaks

The first case of coronavirus has been recorded in Wuhan, China, in 2019. Since then, China has been one of the countries that managed to keep outbreaks under control by imposing severe measures such as quarantines, mass testing and travel restrictions. This week, the country with a population of 1.398 billion recorded 80 cases of locally transmitted coronavirus.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Weibo scraps celebrity lists after Chinese state condemns ‘irrational fan’ culture

A Chinese social media platform has pulled its list of popular celebrities after the state’s media claimed that children are being corrupted by those who capitalise on the entertainment industry.Weibo, which is China’s version of Twitter, said on Friday that it will be pulling its list of music and media stars that are ranked by their numbers of followers and posts on the network.It came after the state-owned newspaper People’s Daily had published an editorial criticising platforms that prioritise their online traffic over the interests of young people, according to the Reuters news agency.The newspaper said that online platforms should...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Chinese authorities detain over 100 Tibetans in Nagchu

Lhasa [Tibet], August 15 (ANI): At least 110 Tibetans in Janglam village Nyanrong County in Nagchu Prefecture were detained on suspicion of sharing videos of preparations for a local horse racing festival. As of now, 80 Tibetans have been released after being forced to pay a monetary fine but details...
Public SafetyBeaumont Enterprise

China to release 2 coders who built virus news archive

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Two amateur Chinese computer coders who were jailed after archiving deleted news articles about the pandemic’s initial outbreak are set to be released next week after more than a year behind bars, one of their relatives said Saturday. The two men, Chen Mei and Cai Wei,...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean authorities handed over to the Chinese coast guard a Chinese fishing vessel suspected of operating illegally in North Korean waters. Seoul's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries said Monday that the apprehended ship was transferred to China Saturday, Yonhap reported. The 290-ton vessel "Yodaneo...
Politicsdallassun.com

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China's Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
ChinaPosted by
@LockerRoom

Chinese Communists’ ‘New Socialism’ Explored

Joseph Sullivan writes for National Review Online about China’s brand of communism. Last week, a financial earthquake erupted in Beijing. An apparent shift in policy from Chinese authorities erased trillions of dollars from global capital markets. The aftershocks may indicate a tectonic shift in the global economy. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has always deliberately cultivated two images of its economic vision: one for audiences at home, another for audiences abroad. Until recently, global investors appeared to believe the rosy-eyed image displayed for the foreigners. Now, however, global investors can no longer dismiss the image the CCP cultivates at home. This is an image of a recalcitrant but evolved Marxism, a new socialism adapted for the 21st century and ready to harness the power of the profit motive to serve the interests of the CCP.
Worlddallassun.com

Chinese athletes warned over Mao badges in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], August 8 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Saturday warned two Chinese cycling athletes for wearing Mao Zedong badges while receiving the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The IOC set up a disciplinary panel to interview the Chinese team. Their gesture was thought to be a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy