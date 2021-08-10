Chinese authorities arrest Weibo PR head Mao Taotao

Joseph Sullivan writes for National Review Online about China’s brand of communism. Last week, a financial earthquake erupted in Beijing. An apparent shift in policy from Chinese authorities erased trillions of dollars from global capital markets. The aftershocks may indicate a tectonic shift in the global economy. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has always deliberately cultivated two images of its economic vision: one for audiences at home, another for audiences abroad. Until recently, global investors appeared to believe the rosy-eyed image displayed for the foreigners. Now, however, global investors can no longer dismiss the image the CCP cultivates at home. This is an image of a recalcitrant but evolved Marxism, a new socialism adapted for the 21st century and ready to harness the power of the profit motive to serve the interests of the CCP.