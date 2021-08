The Lucifer Season 6 poster has been released by Netflix, touting the show's return on September 10th. The new Lucifer season 6 poster comes with the tagline that "All Bad Things Must Come To An End", which is only appropriate because this will be Lucifer's final season. The cheeky flip of the old phrase "All Good Things Must Come To An End" is classic Lucifer, and the poster may certainly suggest a lot about what the final larger story arc for Lucifer season 6 will be. Take a look at the official Lucifer season 6 poster below, and we'll break it down: