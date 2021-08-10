Rickrolling | Local 4 News & Living Local

Last month, Esseks released his creative album, The Villains Journey, and now he’s bringing it to life with music video for “Stories.”. Esseks is a master of his craft, whether he’s creating in the studio or in a sketchbook. In fact, whatever artwork you see when he releases music, is straight from the man himself and he was even recently featured in High Times Magazine, landing a two-page spread with his illustrations. Back in July, he dropped The Villains Journey, a nine-track album that took fans and the project’s protagonist on a voyage through a post-apocalyptic New York City. Now, he’s really giving fans the visual part of the experience with a music video for the opening track “Stories.”