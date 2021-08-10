Rickrolling | Local 4 News & Living Local
You’ve been Rickrolled! Local 4 News & Loving Living Local staff got in on the fun to celebrate the song reaching 1 billion streams on YouTube. According to Wikipedia, Rickrolling is an internet meme involving the 1987 song “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. Users will click on a hyperlink assuming it is something else, but end up watching the music video on YouTube. The meme has also extended to using the song’s lyrics in unexpected places.www.ourquadcities.com
