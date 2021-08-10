Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri man gets 15-year term for trying to drown infant

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to drown his infant daughter in a pond.

Jonathan Zicarelli was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to child abuse in the attempted drowning in December 2018 in Greenwood, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Authorities said he walked into the Greenwood police station and told officers he had just drowned his daughter in a nearby pond, according to court records. Two officers rushed to the pond and rescued the 6-month-old girl. Authorities believe she was in the pond for about 10 minutes.

Zicarelli told authorities he decided to kill the child to make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed from trying to provide for the family, according to court documents.

The Greenwood police chief at the time, Greg Hallgrimson, was one of the officers who rescued the child. He pleaded guilty last month to violating Zicarelli’s civil rights.

Prosecutors said after the rescue, Hallgrimson threw a handcuffed Zicarelli to the ground and punched him in the face.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Greenwood, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Greenwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Independence, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Child Abuse#Prison#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

2 missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two inmates have been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. Marcina Norris did not return to the facility Friday after leaving her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln, according to a news release. Some of her clothing was found in a nearby parking garage, but she could not be located, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Houma, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hearing into deadly Seacor Power accident comes to a close

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A public hearing into the deadly capsizing of the Seacor Power lift boat off the coast of Louisiana has ended. The two-week U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing concluded Friday with testimony from two survivors, family of the victims and Coast Guard personnel who worked the day the boat flipped last April. In total, 31 witnesses testified. The board heard detailed timelines of the weather conditions and of marine warnings. They examined the evidence and asked witnesses if the crew was warned, when, and how.

Comments / 2

Community Policy