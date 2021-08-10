Cancel
New York City, NY

Retailer ABC Carpet & Home Facing Takeover by Lender

By Celia Young
Commercial Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenders to the iconic New York luxury retailer, ABC Carpet & Home, are reportedly considering a distressed takeover of the company, Bloomberg reported. The home goods retailer — hit hard by the pandemic and real estate problems — is unable to pay its bills, and an investor group with experience in home and carpet retailing may take it over, either through bankruptcy or out-of-court restructuring. The potential takeover comes after an offer last year from private equity firm MHR Fund Management fell through in April, Bloomberg reported.

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

