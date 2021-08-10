Retailer ABC Carpet & Home Facing Takeover by Lender
Lenders to the iconic New York luxury retailer, ABC Carpet & Home, are reportedly considering a distressed takeover of the company, Bloomberg reported. The home goods retailer — hit hard by the pandemic and real estate problems — is unable to pay its bills, and an investor group with experience in home and carpet retailing may take it over, either through bankruptcy or out-of-court restructuring. The potential takeover comes after an offer last year from private equity firm MHR Fund Management fell through in April, Bloomberg reported.commercialobserver.com
Comments / 0