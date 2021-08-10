Cancel
Warren Sharp Believes the Panthers Have a Top Front Seven

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis offseason, the Carolina Panthers made some moves that bolstered the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the front seven. GM Scott Fitterer brought in defensive linemen Morgan Fox, DaQuan Jones, and linebackers Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman, and Frankie Luvu in free agency and also drafted defensive tackles Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins a few months ago. These additions give the Panthers quality depth which is something that was a glaring issue a year ago. Phil Snow's defense did a fairly good job but they weren't able to rotate in very many guys due to a lack of experience or injury.

