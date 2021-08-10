Cancel
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman will marry his fiancée, Francie Frane, at a wedding in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman will marry again in the fall.

The 68-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of the Two Guys from Hollywood podcast that he will marry his fiancée, Francie Frane, in September.

"I'm getting married," Chapman said. "We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married."

Chapman confirmed his relationship with Frane in March 2020. The couple announced their engagement that May.

"They're very happy and looking forward to a long life together," Chapman's rep told People at the time.

News of the engagement came 10 months after the death of Chapman's wife and Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star Beth Chapman. Beth Chapman died at age 51 in June 2019 following complications from cancer.

Chapman teased his impending marriage to Frane last week.

"My Francie Francie I Love You!!!! And soon be proving that beyond a Shadow of a doubt!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Chapman came to fame on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter. He has since starred on the WGN America spinoff series Dog's Most Wanted and will return on the new series Dog's Unleashed.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Facing His Own Legal Issues Over Huge Unpaid Judgment

In the past two decades, Duane Chapman attained TV stardom and a sizeable fandom through his Dog the Bounty Hunter persona, but the reality star and former bondsman has had it rough in the past couple of years. The death of his wife Beth Chapman in 2019 threw his entire personal life upside-down, and inevitably stalled forward movement for the then-new series Dog's Most Wanted. While he's found new love to keep that part of his life content, Chapman is facing some major financial troubles thanks to a long-unpaid lawsuit.
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Reportedly Owes Nearly $1 Million From Previous Lawsuit

Duane "Dog" Chapman could be forced to shell out some major change. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star reportedly owes nearly $1 million from a previous lawsuit, which led to a 2013 judgment ordering him to pay $880,000. While the judgment fell to the wayside, new legal documents obtained by TMZ reveal the original lawsuit’s filer is pursuing further legal action in an effort to collect.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 5 Previous Marriages & His Upcoming Wedding

As Dog The Bounty Hunter prepares to tie the knot again, learn about the reality star’s five previous marriages and his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to say “I do” all over again. The 68-year-old television personality is getting married for the sixth time in September 2021, this time to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane and Francie got engaged in May 2020, roughly ten months after Duane’s wife Beth Chapman died of throat cancer. Following Beth’s death, Duane found solace with Francie, who had also experienced the loss of her husband three years ago.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Fiancée Leiana Evensen in New Pic

Lyssa Chapman is the daughter of Duane Chapman — otherwise known as Dog the Bounty Hunter. And on Wednesday, she celebrated five years with her fiancee Leiana Evensen. Just like her famous dad, Lyssa Chapman is also no stranger to the bright lights. But because she grew up with her family in the acting business, she has actually gained quite the following of her own. As a matter of fact, she has more than a quarter of a million followers on Instagram.
ReligionTMZ.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Bible Approves Him Getting Remarried

Dog the Bounty Hunter's gearing up to wed his fiancee very soon, and he doesn't feel bad about remarrying anymore following the death of his wife, Beth ... because God approves. Dog just revealed his major life news on the podcast, "Two Guys from Hollywood," telling the cohosts his wedding...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Flaunts Dramatic New Face in Vegas

Angela Deem has undergone a dramatic transformation over the course of the past year. Not in terms of her behavior -- which remains so bad that many fans want Angela fired from 90 Day Fiance. But her appearance, from how she styles her hair and dresses to her physical figure,...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Comings And Goings: Carter Replaced, Meet Finn’s Mom Sierra Paxton Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will not be officiating the “SINN” wedding. Petri Hawkins Byrd will be marrying John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Plus, get ready to meet Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Sierra Paxton returns as Maxie.

