Arlington Car Dealerships Plagued by Effects of National Chip Shortage

By Anuj Khemka
arlnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Arlington car dealerships are struggling to stock cars amid a nationwide shortage of computer chips. At Mercedes-Benz of Arlington in Ballston, formerly known as American Service Center, a lot once stocked with around 130 used cars available for sale has emptied out to 63 vehicles, according to Ron Moghisi, who manages pre-owned sales. He said many of the cars were purchased at nearly 30% over the normal list price.

