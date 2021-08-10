Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

New data: COVID-19 breakthrough cases a rarity among vaccinated

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Es8FF_0bNRtQPT00

The Free Press

MANKATO — New data released Tuesday shows COVID-19 breakthrough cases are a rarity among vaccinated Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s analysis found 5,599 breakthrough cases among the 2,948,744 fully vaccinated residents, less than 0.2%.

Hospitalizations and deaths are even rarer among the vaccinated population.

There have been 514 breakthrough hospitalizations statewide, equaling less than 0.02%. A total of 57 vaccinated Minnesotans later died of COVID-19, or 0.002%.

The new numbers are the latest evidence of how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing serious illnesses. The vast majority of Minnesota’s cases, hospitalizations and deaths since vaccines became available have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

“Vaccination can make illness less severe in people who get vaccinated but still get sick,” stated a release from the health department. “Despite this, some fully vaccinated people will still be hospitalized and die. However, fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.”

Minnesota had seven more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,705.

About 48.8% of residents in south-central Minnesota remain unvaccinated.

The region also combined for 73 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health department’s Tuesday update. While it’s the biggest rise in an update since April, the total includes multiple days of data due to reporting lags from the weekend.

Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 24, followed by Waseca County with 12. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 24

• Waseca County — 12

• Le Sueur County — 10

• Brown County — 10

• Nicollet County — 8

• Watonwan County — 3

• Faribault County — 3

• Sibley County — 2

• Martin County — 1

Comments / 0

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
281
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Mankato, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Mankato, MN
Vaccines
Mankato, MN
Coronavirus
Mankato, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Central Minnesota#Rarity#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy