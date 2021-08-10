New data: COVID-19 breakthrough cases a rarity among vaccinated

The Free Press

MANKATO — New data released Tuesday shows COVID-19 breakthrough cases are a rarity among vaccinated Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s analysis found 5,599 breakthrough cases among the 2,948,744 fully vaccinated residents, less than 0.2%.

Hospitalizations and deaths are even rarer among the vaccinated population.

There have been 514 breakthrough hospitalizations statewide, equaling less than 0.02%. A total of 57 vaccinated Minnesotans later died of COVID-19, or 0.002%.

The new numbers are the latest evidence of how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are at preventing serious illnesses. The vast majority of Minnesota’s cases, hospitalizations and deaths since vaccines became available have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

“Vaccination can make illness less severe in people who get vaccinated but still get sick,” stated a release from the health department. “Despite this, some fully vaccinated people will still be hospitalized and die. However, fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.”

Minnesota had seven more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,705.

About 48.8% of residents in south-central Minnesota remain unvaccinated.

The region also combined for 73 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health department’s Tuesday update. While it’s the biggest rise in an update since April, the total includes multiple days of data due to reporting lags from the weekend.

Blue Earth County had the most new cases with 24, followed by Waseca County with 12. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 24

• Waseca County — 12

• Le Sueur County — 10

• Brown County — 10

• Nicollet County — 8

• Watonwan County — 3

• Faribault County — 3

• Sibley County — 2

• Martin County — 1