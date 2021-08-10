Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

McDonald’s encourages transition back to trays amid supply issues with takeout bags

By Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Despite supply issues, customers at McDonald’s are not likely to notice a lack of bags or straws at their local restaurants, the company says. McDonald’s had warned franchise owners of a supply-chain issue affecting bags in late July, The Wall Street Journal reported. At the time, the company reportedly attributed the supply issue to increased customer demand for takeout bags during the pandemic, even for dine-in orders that would have previously been served on trays.

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Internal Communications#Food Packaging#Takeout#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
Bentonville, ARwbiw.com

Walmart reversing its mask policy

UNDATED — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Struggling Sandwich Chain Could Be Making a Comeback

It's no secret that Potbelly has been struggling. The sandwich chain started the year with mass closures of some 28 locations, down from what was originally predicted to be 100 shuttered restaurants. Additionally, the chain's sales were severely affected by the pandemic, thanks to traffic losses at restaurants situated in urban business centers and at airports—some of Potbelly's signature locations.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Employees Are Begging You To Not Try This TikTok Checkout Hack

Aldi is a popular grocery store with many price-conscious shoppers because it's a great place to get quality goods at low prices. It's able to keep prices so low because it's a fairly no-frills store, focusing instead on providing the lowest prices possible by keeping all the bells and whistles to a minimum. One of the ways the brand does this is by having customers bag their own items, which frees up cashiers to move the line along as quickly as possible.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

Panera Is Recalling Its Soup After Customers Find This Gross Item Inside

Announced last week that they're joining forces with two other well-known chains, but it sounds like they may have a little quality control issue to address at present. That's the case for one of their popular refrigerated soups under the Panera Bread at Home label, with one flavor being recalled in four states after customers complained of having found a rather unsavory ingredient.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy