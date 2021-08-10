Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

McDonald’s encourages transition back to trays amid supply issues with takeout bags

By Nexstar Media Wire
informnny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Despite supply issues, customers at McDonald’s are not likely to notice a lack of bags or straws at their local restaurants, the company says. McDonald’s had warned franchise owners of a supply-chain issue affecting bags in late July, The Wall Street Journal reported. At the time, the company reportedly attributed the supply issue to increased customer demand for takeout bags during the pandemic, even for dine-in orders that would have previously been served on trays.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Internal Communications#Food Packaging#Takeout#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw it Away Now, USDA Says

Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, with its low prices and wealth of specialty goods (ahem, cheese advent calendar) earning a legion of loyal customers. However, its devoted shoppers may be in for a rude awakening now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning customers not to eat two Aldi foods right now due to the health risks they may present. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these Aldi products now.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Is Rumored to Be Bringing Back This Super Popular Menu Item

While McDonald's seems to be increasingly focused on developing new, headline-grabbing menu items (most notably, its celeb collab meals) the fast-food giant is also scoring points by bringing back old fan favorites. In a move reminiscent of Wendy's viral Spicy Chicken Nuggets moment, McDonald's delighted fans earlier this year by restoring the popular Hi-C drink to menus nationwide. And now, there is speculation that another major comeback could be on the horizon.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Your Next McDonald's Order Might Come On A Tray Instead Of In A Bag. Here's Why

Remember the good ol' days, when the entrance to McDonald's dining room wasn't locked, you looked the employee in the eye when you placed your order, and your Big Mac, fries, and drink were arrayed nicely on a plastic tray for you to take to your table? As the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on, you may have thought those days were gone for good. But we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which might be the oncoming delta variant speeding in our direction. Nevertheless, as America marches arm in arm toward normalcy (some of those arms more vaccinated than others), McDonald's customers in some parts of the country are starting to enjoy the dine-in experience once again.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

McDonald's Might Be Facing a Supply Shortage

McDonald’s could facing a bag shortage after a pandemic full of take-out and delivery orders, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. The company was forced to use more bags than usual as customers dined in their homes rather than on-site, but the report also noted that McDonald’s leadership has noticed customers requesting bags even when they eat within establishments in recent months.
Restaurants963xke.com

McDonald’s and Starbucks are Bringing Back Masks

McDonald’s and Starbucks have changed their mask mandates. McDonald’s will be requiring both staff and guests to mask up, regardless of vaccine status, at most of its U.S. restaurants while Starbucks is now issuing a “strong” recommendation for masks. Both companies had previously suspended their mask policies in May. (Yahoo)
Public HealthNew York Post

McDonald’s grappling with tight supply of to-go bags, straws

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is facing a tight supply of paper to-go bags and straws, the company has warned workers — the latest supply-chain hiccup to emerge as the shifting demands of the pandemic continue to cause headaches across industries. McDonald’s urged restaurant owners in an internal message to limit orders...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

McDonald’s donating school supplies

Local McDonald’s owner-operators are donating 75 school supply kits to Pierre teachers on Monday from 2-4 p.m. Teachers must register online for a time slot. The kits include pencils, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, paper, Post-it notes and more. Leonard Management Group is donating more than $30,000 in school supplies to teachers across three states, including South Dakota.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

Sales are setting records and profitability is rising. Risks ahead remain further COVID-19 outbreaks and slowing economic growth. McDonald's stock should still reward patient investors. Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. The fast-food titan was going up against an unusually weak year-ago...
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Beyond Meat Is Testing Plant-Based Pepperoni at 70 Pizza Hut Locations

The Beyond Pepperoni Pizza is vegan when ordered without cheese!. Following their trend of teaming up with chain restaurants to offer their plant-based meats, Beyond Meat is testing plant-based pepperoni at 70 Pizza Hut locations. Beyond Pepperoni. Beyond Meat first became known for its realistic-tasting vegan burger patties but recently,...
Food Safetyehn.org

Manufacturers make PFAS-free food packaging recipe available to all

Two American manufacturers unveiled a new recipe on Thursday for PFAS and plastics-free packaging for everything from burgers to salads, in a bid to make takeout food more sustainable and safer for consumers. While the companies—Zume and Solenis—are not the first to design a grease-resistant, PFAS-free food container, this is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Enlightened Launches Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened , the feel-good dessert brand known for creating impossibly indulgent low-sugar treats, introduces its newest drip, Sugar-free Chocolate Syrup. Enlightened's chocolate syrup is a low-carb take on nostalgic chocolate syrup but with none of the sugar. Enlightened's syrup is a low-carb take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy