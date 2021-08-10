Two indicted on federal drug charges for central Nebraska drug busts
Two individuals have been indicted on federal drug charges for incidents in central Nebraska. Raquel Bloom, 32, of Ashton, and Douglas Schmidt, 39, of Grand Island are both charged in federal court with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.nebraska.tv
