Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat, Monsoonal Moisture On Tap For This Week

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern California will definitely see high temperatures this week, and possibly also thunderstorms and elevated fire danger. Amber Lee reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS LA

Elevated Fire Weather, Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Antelope Valley Saturday To Monday Night

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning starting at 10 a.m. Saturday into 8 p.m. Monday night for the Antelope Valley area. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures up to 108 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the high 70s in Antelope Valley and portions of the San Luis Obispo county interior. There will also be elevated fire weather as high pressure will dominate the western states through the weekend, bringing hotter temperatures inland with continued low humidities. The areas included in the warning are Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, Black Mountain, Lancaster, and Palmdale. The NWS advises people in these areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York Weather: 8/14 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Happy weekend! We made it, and today will be a transition day from this week’s oppressive heat and humidity. It’s still a hot and humid day ahead, but it won’t be as brutal as the past few days. Temps this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s. Far north and west will feel the relief first as a cold front approaches. As we work to “break the heat” today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The best bet for some stronger storms will be along the coast where instability is...
Taylorsville, CAcbslocal.com

Dixie Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Flames Burn Structures Near Taylorsville; Genesee Valley Residents Flee Homes; ‘We Are Engaged In A Major Firefight’

TAYLORSVILLE (CBS SF) — Intense downdrafts from passing thunderstorms Friday evening fueled a rapid advance of the Dixie Fire, driving residents in the Genesee Valley from their homes, burning structures near Taylorville and challenging firefighters along the northern edge of the massive blaze. Before the surge, the wildfire’s burn zone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy