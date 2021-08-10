Heat, Monsoonal Moisture On Tap For This Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning starting at 10 a.m. Saturday into 8 p.m. Monday night for the Antelope Valley area. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures up to 108 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the high 70s in Antelope Valley and portions of the San Luis Obispo county interior. There will also be elevated fire weather as high pressure will dominate the western states through the weekend, bringing hotter temperatures inland with continued low humidities. The areas included in the warning are Paso Robles, Atascadero, Cuyama, Black Mountain, Lancaster, and Palmdale. The NWS advises people in these areas to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.