SCCF provides update on Eden Oak property

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation recently provided an update on Eden Oak. Lee County has made an offer to purchase the property for Conservation 20/20. County staff provided an update on the land acquisition nomination at the Conservation Lands Stewardship and Advisory Committee’s meeting on July 21. After having all of the appraisals in hand, staff stated that they have made an offer to the property owner and are waiting for a response. The SCCF noted that although a “for sale” sign has appeared on the property, the negotiations with the county are ongoing.